Emergency services are attending a Rockhampton school following reports of a violent altercation.
Emergency services are attending a Rockhampton school following reports of a violent altercation.
UPDATE: Young student harmed in Rocky school incident

kaitlyn smith
9th Sep 2020 1:51 PM
UPDATE, 1.45pm: A 13-year-old female who was earlier today involved in a violent altercation has been assessed by paramedics.

It it understood emergency services attended the Wandal school around midday after the girl was struck in the head by a peer.

She has since been given the all clear, fortunately escaping any serious physical injury.

The patient was not transported to hospital.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Student hospitalised after Rocky school incident

READ MORE: DISTURBING VIDEOS: Rocky’s horrific school bullying exposed

INITIAL, 12pm: Another student at a Rockhampton school has been injured following a violent altercation with a peer.

Paramedics were called to the Rockhampton State High School at Wandal just before 12pm in response to the incident.

It is believed a 13-year-old female has been attacked by a fellow student in a suspected bullying incident.

Early reports suggest the young girl suffered a significant blow to the head.

She is also reportedly complaining of blurry vision and nausea.

The latest incident is one in a number of many to occur across the region of late.

Just last week, a social media page dedicated to Rockhampton school fights was exposed.

