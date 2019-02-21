Updated: 6m waves and 75km/h winds to hit Cap Coast waters

AS TROPICAL Cyclone Oma veers towards the Queensland coastline, waves have been crashing over Farnborough Rd at Yeppoon this morning.

Council workers are currently directing traffic into one lane at the Yeppoon road, just north of The Strand, as the left lane is submerged under water.

High tide: Yeppoon high tide on February 21

Debris has also been left on the road as two metre, "high energy” waves crash onto the coast line.

The waves are picking up and expecting to increase to three metres inshore and four metres offshore by Friday before six metre offshore waves on the weekend.

Bureau of Meteorology's Anabelle Ford says Capricorn Coast seas are currently seeing waves up to three metres with strong winds.

"From tomorrow, we'll start to see gales in the Southern Capricornia waters and on Saturday there will be gales moving further north leading to four to six metre waves,” she said.

A BoM hazardous surf and swell warning for coastal activities is currently active for the area.

Yeppoon is currently experiencing high tides and submerged roads. Jack Evans

"Cyclone Oma is in the Coral Sea at the moment and is generating some large swells and on top of that we also have high tides,” Ms Ford.

"There were king tides yesterday and relatively high tides at the moment as well.

"That combination is leading to some dangerous surf conditions and higher than normal tides.

"At the moment Cyclone Oma is moving south-west towards the coast and we have a warning for dangerous surf today and tomorrow and over the weekend as well.”

Although modelling currently shows Oma will stay well off the coast, gale force winds are predicted in the Cap Coast waters.

North of Heron Island, winds are expected to reach 10 to 15 knots and 20 knots off shore, with winds tending east to north-easterly inshore during the afternoon.

Yeppoon is currently experiencing high tides and submerged roads. Jack Evans

South of Yeppoon, winds will reach 20 to 30 knots this evening.

Tomorrow winds are predicted to reach 25 to 30 knots south of Yeppoon and 15 to 20 knots north of Yeppoon, with 25 knots offshore in the afternoon.

On Saturday, the winds will increase again to 25 to 40 knots off the Capricorn Coast.

Computer modelling indicates that Oma will be moving towards the Capricorn Coast on Sunday and early next week.

"It will be parallel from the coast and will keep those large swell conditions continuing into next week,” Ms Ford said.

Yeppoon is currently experiencing high tides and submerged roads. Jack Evans

The high likelihood of the cyclone's movement is also expected to lead to strong, gale force winds from Sunday.

"Whether or not it will affect the town or just off shore, we're not sure at the moment,” Ms Ford said.

"If it breaches the coast and heads towards Yeppoon there's potential for heavy rain.

"We will most likely see rain on the weekend and on Monday but at the moment the forecast shows light rain with around 6mm on Sunday.

"Tuesday could possible be heavier with falls up to 20mm, but that's depending on what the cyclone does.”

Water Police warning

Water Police Senior Sergeant David Edden said people should avoid any type of boating and water activities in affected areas for at least the next four days.

"The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a hazardous surf warning for waters between Yeppoon and the Gold Coast with seas reaching extreme conditions over the coming days,” Senior Sergeant Edden said.

"We are expecting to see extremely dangerous conditions on the water and we are urging everyone to make smart decisions and stay safe.

"All boaties, fishers, surfers and swimmers should reconsider any plans which involve the surf over the coming days.

"It is also vital to check the security of your anchored vessel and ensure it is prepared for extreme winds and damaging swell.

"Those already on the water should ensure they are carrying the appropriate safety equipment and are wearing life-jackets.

"Remember to log on with their local radio base and consider their safety management plan.”

Drumlines have been removed off the Capricorn Coast with predictions Cyclone Oma will cause dangerous sea conditions this weekend. Fisheries Queensland

Shark control equipment removal

Shark control protection equipment including drumline floats and hooks have been removed from CQ beaches including Tannum Sands, the Capricorn Coast and Bundaberg due to rough weather from TC Oma.

High seas may cause some equipment to come adrift and loose shark control equipment can be a danger to swimmers and boats.

If you see any unsecured shark control equipment including ropes, netting or buoys, contact Shark Control Program Hotline on 1800 806 891.