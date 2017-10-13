UPDATED: 71mm of rain in 60 minutes in CQ

STORM WARNING: Issued at 2.05PM by the Bureau of Meteorology.

STORM WARNING: Issued at 2.05PM by the Bureau of Meteorology. Contributed

8.30pm: Heavy rain is falling across Central Queensland as severe thunderstorms roll across the region.

Emerald received 52mm in 30 minutes to 6.45pm while 54mm of rainfall was recorded in 30 minutes and 71mm in an hour to 6.30pm at Gregory Highway Alert, northwest of Emerald.

At 7pm The Bureau of Meteorology updated its warning for Central Queensland advising heavy rainfall may lead to flash flooding and large hailstones over the next several hours in parts of the Central Highlands and Coalfields, Central West and Capricornia districts. Locations which may be affected include Emerald, Clermont, Blackwater, Capella, Dysart and Elgin Downs.

Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds and heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding over the next several hours in parts of the Central West district. Locations which may be affected include Isisford, Tambo, Blackall and Stonehenge.

Other significant CQ falls included 44mm of rainfall in the 30 minutes to 4.55pm at Upper Retreat, north of Bogantungan and 51mm in the 30 minutes to 3.40pm at Mid Kroombit, east of Bileola.

A thunderstorm was 35km west of Rockhampton at 8.25pm.

UPDATE 4.30PM:

THE Bureau of Meteorology has provided an update on a top priority severe thunderstorm warning for parts of the Central Queensland region.

Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding and large hailstones over the next several hours in parts of the Central Highlands and Coalfields, Central West, Capricornia, Wide Bay and Burnett and Maranoa and Warrego districts. Locations which may be affected include Emerald, Clermont, Maryborough, Biloela, Blackwater and Carnarvon National Park.

Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds and heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding over the next several hours in parts of the Central West, Channel Country and Maranoa and Warrego districts. Locations which may be affected include Barcaldine, Blackall, Evesham Station, Adavale, Aramac and Muttaburra.

Severe thunderstorms are no longer occurring in the Darling Downs and Granite Belt and Southeast Coast districts and the warning for these districts is CANCELLED.

51mm in the 30 minutes to 3.40pm has been recorded at Mid Kroombit east of Bileola.

3cm hail was reported at Nanango earlier this afternoon.

The next warning is due to be issued by 7:30 pm.

STORM WARNING: Issued at 4.30PM by the Bureau of Meteorology. Contributed

INITIAL REPORT:

THE Bureau of Meteorology has issued a top priority severe thunderstorm warning for parts of the Central Queensland region.

The warning, which was Issued at 2.05 pm today predicted severe thunderstorms were likely to produce damaging winds, large hailstones (in some areas) and heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding.

STORM WARNING: Issued at 2.05PM by the Bureau of Meteorology. Contributed

Areas that have been forecast to hit parts of Central Highlands and Coalfields, Central West, Channel Country, Capricornia, Wide Bay and Burnett, Channel Country, Maranoa and Warrego, Darling Downs and Granite Belt and Southeast Coast districts.

Some of the locations which may be affected include Longreach, Isisford, Barcaldine, Gympie, Kingaroy and Maryborough.

STORM WARNING: Issued at 2.05PM by the Bureau of Meteorology. Contributed

The Queensland Fire and Emergency Services has advised people in the warning areas to:

Move your car under cover or away from trees.

Secure loose outdoor items.

Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If it's flooded, forget it.

Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.

Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

The next warning is due to be issued by 5.05 pm.