Breakthrough in chilling child abduction attempt

Leighton Smith
Luke Mortimer
by and

UPDATED 2.00PM: ACCORDING to QPS Media, the 36-year-old Emerald man faced Mackay Magistrates Court this morning, charged with entering premises and committing an indictable offence. He was remanded in custody to appear via videolink on January 9 at Emerald Magistrates Court.

UPDATED 10.50AM: AFTER the release of chilling CCTV footage yesterday capturing the moment a man tried to abduct an eight-year-old girl in Emerald, police have charged a man.

Rockhampton Detective Acting Inspector Luke Peachey said after the CCTV footage was released to media yesterday, the alleged offender contacted police and admitted it was him.

A 36-year-old man from Emerald was subsequently arrested and will appear in Mackay Magistrates Court today charged with one count of enter premises and commit indictable offence.

Queensland Police Media allege at about 4.50pm on Thursday, at the rear of a hotel on Clermont Street, the man approached a vehicle containing an 8-year-old girl, opened the door and assaulted the child.

It was further alleged the man then returned to his vehicle and left the scene.

Act Det Insp Peachey said the mother of the young girl was returning a number of children home from a birthday party and walking a child into the premises when the attempted abduction took place.

 

Detective Acting Inspector Luke Peachey urged the community to keep an eye on their young children.
Detective Acting Inspector Luke Peachey urged the community to keep an eye on their young children. Allan Reinikka

In the released CCTV footage, the man was seen to walk up to the vehicle and attempt to reach in and take the child, but was interrupted by the hotel manager walking past.

Act Det Insp Peachey urged the community to look after young ones and keep an eye on them as unfortunately, there were people who wish to commit such crimes.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

