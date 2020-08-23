UPDATED: List of locations visited by positive cases

An extra clinic will open in the Salvation Army Church Hall, Coal Street, Bundamba from 9am-4.30pm, on Saturday and Sunday.

TWO extra walk-in COVID clinics opened for testing on Sunday morning, after Queensland recorded two new cases of COVID-19, as the Brisbane Youth Detention Centre cluster grows.

One of those cases is a male child and both of the new cases are related to the seven cases announced yesterday.

Ipswich residents have been urged to get tested if they are showing any symptoms, including a fever, cough, sore throat, shortness of breath, runny nose, fatigue, loss of taste or smell.

The two clinics are located at Bundamba and at Springfield.

The extra Bundamba clinic opened on Saturday in the Salvation Army Church Hall, Coal Street and will continue to operate from 9am-4.30pm on Sunday.

The other clinic is at Mater Springfield, which will be open from 8am-4pm on Sunday.

The Ipswich Hospital clinic is open from 9.15am to 8pm and Gatton Hospital clinic is open from 8am to 8pm.

The three GP clinics in Booval, Flinders Peak and Karalee are also providing additional testing.

A full list of testing clinics in the West Moreton Region can be found here.

A public health alert has also been released for a number of locations across southeast Queensland.

Queensland Health has released a detailed list of locations that people who have recently tested positive to COVID-19 are known to have visited while infectious.

Anyone who has visited those locations and is showing symptoms is urged to get tested:

Contact tracing alerts:

9 August 2020

IGA Express, Forest Lake, ~6.30am - ~6.40am

Anytime Fitness, Village Square, Browns Plains, 11am - 12:10pm

Woolworths, Browns Plains Grand Plaza, Browns Plains, 11am - 12pm

10 August 2020

Spotlight, Browns Plains, ~9:30am ~9:45am

Coles, Forest Lake Shopping Centre, Forest Lake, ~10.00am - ~10.15am

Anytime Fitness, Village Square, Browns Plains, 10:15am - 11:25am

Woolworths, Browns Plains Grand Plaza, Browns Plains ~11am - ~12:30pm

Greenbank, Takeaway Greenbank, 5:30pm - 5:40pm

Woolworths, Forest Lake Shopping centre, Forest Lake, unknown

11 August 22

BP Wacol (Cnr Boundary & Progress Rds),Wacol, ~6am - ~6:15am

Mt Gravatt Swimming Pool, Mt Gravatt, ~10:30am - ~11:45am

Dami Japanese Restaurant, Mt Gravatt, ~12pm - unknown

12 August 2020

Lakeside Fruit Barn, Forest Lake Shopping Centre, Forest Lake, 4pm - ~4.30pm

Woolworths, Forest Lake Shopping centre, Forest Lake, ~4:30pm - ~5pm

Thai Antique, Carina Heights, 6pm - 6:15pm

Coles, Browns Plains Grand Plaza, Browns Plains, ~7:15pm - unknown

13 August 2020

Australian Nails, Forest lake Shopping Centre, Forest Lake, 11am - ~12am

Forest lake Shopping Centre, Forest Lake, 11am - 3pm

Fig Tree Bakehouse, Forest Lake Shopping Centre, Forest Lake, 12pm - unknown

Nandos, Forest Lake Shopping Centre, Forest Lake, after 12pm - unknown

14 August 2020

OfficeWorks, Browns Plains, ~10am - ~10:10am

Coles, Browns Plains Grand Plaza, Browns Plains, After 10am - before 11am

Ikea, Slacks Creek, 11am 2pm

Woolworths, Marsden on Fifth shopping centre, Marsden ~11:15am - ~11:30am

Anytime Fitness, Village Square, Browns Plains, 2:20pm - 3:30pm

Bunnings, Browns Plains, ~2:30pm - ~3pm

Aldi, Forest Lake Village Shopping Centre, Forest Lake, ~4pm - ~4.30pm

Coles, Forest Lake Shopping Centre, Forest Lake, ~4pm - ~4:30pm

15 August 2020

K-Mart, Browns Plains Grand Plaza, Browns Plains, ~9:30am - ~9:45am

Anytime Fitness, Village Square, Browns Plains, 10:25am - 11:35am

16 August 2020

Woolworths, Marsden on Fifth shopping centre, Marsden, ~10am - ~10:15am

Coles, Browns Plains Grand Plaza, Browns Plains, ~10:30am - ~11am

Anytime Fitness, Village Square, Browns Plains, 1:20pm - 2:30pm

Riverlink Shopping Centre, Ipswich, Morning

The Reject Shop, Ipswich, Morning

Jamaica Blue coffee shop, Ipswich, Morning

17 August 2020

Indooroopilly Shopping Centre, Indooroopilly, 11:00am - 1pm

BUPA, Indooroopilly, 11:00am - 1pm

Origin Kebabs, Indooroopilly, 11:00am - 1pm

Greenbank Takeaway, Greenbank, ~6:30pm - ~6:40pm

Costco Bundamba self-service fuel station, Bundamba, Afternoon

18 August 2020

BCF, Greenslopes, ~12:30pm - ~1pm

Rock and Roll Butcher (Formerly Brisbane Bulk Meats), Logan Rd, Greenslopes, Greenslopes, 1pm - Unknown

Chemist Warehouse (Waratah Dr), Crestmead, Afternoon

Uncle Bill's Takeaway, Brassall, 5:45pm - 6:15pm

BP Wacol (Cnr Boundary & Progress Rds), Wacol, Evening

19 August 2020

12 RND Fitness, Birkdale, 8am - 9:30am

Woolworths, Browns Plains Grand Plaza, Browns Plains, ~9:30am - unknown

The Jam Pantry, Greenslopes, 10:30am - 11:45am

Red Cross Op Shop, Sherwood Rd, Sherwood, 12.30pm - ~1pm

Westfield Carindale Shopping Centre, Carindale, ~1pm - ~3pm

Indooroopilly shopping Centre, Indooroopilly, 1pm - 4pm

Myer, Indooroopilly, 1pm - 4pm

David Jones, Indooroopilly, 1pm - 4pm

Touch of Indian, Indooroopilly, 1pm - 4pm

Sweets from Heaven, Indooroopilly, 1pm - 4pm

Bras 'n' Things, Westfield Carindale, Carindale, ~1pm - ~3pm

Ghanda clothing, Westfield Carindale, Carindale, ~1pm - ~3pm

Myer, Westfield Carindale, Carindale, ~1pm - ~3pm

Newsagent in Sherwood, ? Sherwood Rd, Sherwood, 1.10pm - ~1.20pm

Baskin Robbins, Camp Hill Market Place, Camp Hill, ~5:30pm - ~5:40pm

Pho Inn, Camp Hill Market Place, Camp Hill, ~5:30pm~5:40pm

Ipswich Hospital ED, Ipswich, 11:00pm - 6:19am

20 August 2020

Woolworths, Marsden on Fifth shopping centre, Marsden, ~10am - ~10:15am

21 August 2020

Woolworths, Forest Lake Shopping centre, Forest Lake, ~10:30am~10:45am

The Chop Shop (Butcher), Forest Lake Shopping Centre, Forest Lake, ~10.45am - ~11.15am

Best & Less, Forest Lake Shopping Centre, Forest Lake, ~10.45am - ~11.15am