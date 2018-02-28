UPDATED LIST: Which Central Qld roads are closed

Desley Abdi shares a photo of the road crossing at Rainworth Creek, Springsure where the water is was the highest she had ever seen it after whopping falls battered the region. She believes the level to exceed 3m in this picture.

HEAVY rainfall in patches of Central Queensland has caused more road closures overnight.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads latest data shows dozens of stretches closed due to flash flooding.

The most heavily impacted area appears to be Springsure, which suffered incredible rainfalls overnight Monday to Tuesday, reaching about 200mm in some patches.

More heavy rainfall battered the township overnight.

While the Rockhampton and Livingstone areas do not have any road closures, Yeppoon did cop 75mm from 9am yesrday to 6.45am this morning.

South Yaamba received 94mm in the same period.

Below are the latest road conditions as a result of flooding as of 7.50am on Tuesday, February 28:

SPRINGSURE/ROLLESTON AREAS:

Arcturus Rd, Springsure is closed to all traffic due to heavy rain at First Creek from Gregory Hwy.

Springsure Emerald Rd, Gregory Hwy is closed to all traffic 5km north of Springsure due to heavy rain. Use an alternative route.

Rolleston Springsure Rd (Dawson Hwy) closed 5km south east of Springsure, road closed to all traffic south east bound towards Rolleston. Use alternative route.

Dawson Developmental Rd, Claude River crossing west of Springsure is closed due to heavy rainfall.

Dawson Hwy, Albinia about 10km west of Rolleston (albinia Creek) closed to all traffic.

Fitzroy Developmental Rd (Taroom Buahinia Downs Rd) is closed to all traffic due to heavy rain.

Blackwater Rolleston Rd is closed in a number of places including near Planet Creek, 13km north of Rolleston; 12 Mile Creek 5km south of Blackwater; Humboldt Creek 30km north of Rolleston; Stewarton 5km south of Blackwater.

Charles St Springsure is closed.

Dawson Hwy, Cairdbeign about 10km south of Springsure between 5 Mile Reserve and 9 Mile Reserve, delays expected due to fallen vegetation.

The Gregory Hwy between Emerald and Springsure just 5km north of Springsure. 100 to 200mm fell across the district very early this morning due to a slow moving storm. A number of roads are cut due to flooding. Image sent to Higgins Storm Chasing by Darcy Miller. Darcy Miller

GLADSTONE:

Mt Larcom Rd (Hanson Rd) is closed due to heavy rainfall, long delays expected.

Lowmead Rd, Berajondo/Lowmead is closed to all traffic.

Deepwater Rd, Deepwater closed to all traffic.

Gorge Rd, Lowmead closed to all traffic due to long-term flooding.

Eurimbula Rd, Round Hill closed to all traffic due to long-term flooding.

Bindaree Rd, Miriam Vale is closed to all traffic.

CAPELLA:

Gregory Hwy, Hibernia about 8km north of Capella. All lanes affected by flash flooding, proceed with caution

Hibernia: Malthoid Rd is closed to all traffic in all directions. Do not drive through flood waters.

Wyuna: Brdige Flats Rd is closed to all traffic in all directions. Do not drive through flood waters.

BLACKWATER:

Heavy rainfall has affected traffic in both directions on the Blackwater Rolletson Rd, 5km south of Blackwater. Proceed with caution.

Blackwater Cooroorah Rd closed to all traffic in both directions due to long-term flooding. Next road inspected due March 2. Use alternative route.

Jaymi-Lee Stewart shares the view from her brother Sam's helicopter: View of the homesteads of my Grandma (Lorna Smith, 87) and Great-Aunty (Colleen McLaughlin, 90). They have both lived here for their entire lives and have never seen the creek this high before.

COMET:

Togara: Comet Rolleston Rd is closed to all traffic in all directions due to flood waters.

MIDDLEMOUNT/MAY DOWNS

Grasstree Rd, Middlemount recently reopened in all directions, motorists advised to proceed with caution.

Carfax Rd is closed to through traffic in all directions due to debris on road, use alternative route.

CLERMONT/DYSART:

Cheeseborough/Wolfang: Huntley Rd, includes Dysart Clermont Rd to Dysart Rd, closed to all traffic in both directions due to water over the road and adverse driving condtions.

MORANBAH:

Rose St is closed to through traffic in all directions due to debris on road. Observe signage.

SARINA RANGE:

Marlborough Sarina Rd is severely damaged due to earlier flash flooding. All traffic is blocked in all directions, and long delays are expected. Use an alternative route as long-term closure expected.

DUARINGA AREA:

Duaringa Apis Creek Rd, Balcomba is closed to all traffic in both directions, about 22km north of Duaringa (McKenzie River) due to heavy rain. Do not drive in flood waters.

Duaringa Biloela Rd between Don River and Capricorn Hwy is closed to all traffic in both directions. Delays expected, do not drive through flood waters.

OTHER AREAS IN THE CENTRAL HIGHLANDS:

Bears Lagoon Rd, Mimosa is closed to all traffic.

Mount Ogg Rd, Consuelo is closed to all traffic.

Carnarvon Gorge Rd, Rewan is closed to all traffic.

Malthoid Rd, Hibernia is closed to all traffic.

Bridge Flats Rd, Wyuna is closed to all traffic.

Injune Rd, Baroondah is closed to all traffic

BANANA SHIRE: