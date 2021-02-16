UPDATED: Man ”clinging to barge” in the Fitzroy River
11.30am UPDATE:
Police have accessed a 4m tinnie and are returning to the boat ramp with the patient.
Police are hoping to find a member of the public who will motor them upriver to the Boathouse restaurant to retrieve a man who has fallen into the Fitzroy River.
The incident was reported at 11am.
The man is clinging to a barge in the middle of the Fitzroy. He reportedly fell from a nearby boat and is unable to swim.
Police are at both North and Southside boat ramps.
SES is also on the way.
More to come