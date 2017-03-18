Updated plans for 2500m sq wow factor lagoon

The construction of the much-anticipated Yeppoon Foreshore Lagoon Precinct is expected to be completed in time for the 2017/18 Christmas and New Year peak holiday period.

COULD the lagoon precinct be the Christmas trifecta for Yeppoon?

Livingstone Shire Mayor Bill Ludwig certainly hopes the latest stage of the foreshore project could be the third major development unveiled in time for the Festive Season.

Shaped by community consultation, the updated plans for the lagoon precinct have been published and the project is now open to tenders with construction set to start in May.

The $15 million 2500m sq lagoon will be the centrepiece of the foreshore, with an integrated shallow kids pool, an area with enough length to do 25m laps and several solid shade structures.

Designs show the lagoon will be surrounded by lawn terraces, timber decks and a ramp walkway along the beach front.

A two-storey boomerang-shaped pavilion with restaurant and amenities will sit on the water's edge, providing stunning views of the ocean out to the Keppel islands.

An artist's impression of the double level pavilion overlooking the Yeppoon lagoon precinct. Contributed

"We had a lot of feedback from the community and it's all gone in to the final design,” said Cr Ludwig.

"I think the community are going to be absolutely delighted with the outcome we've got.”

Tenders for the project close April 13, but it's not the only project on offer in Livingstone Shire now.

The balance of the work in the remaining stages of the $53 million foreshore revitalisation project will be released in six tender parcels, with a combined value of work totalling over $22.15 million.

Council expects 180 jobs to be created in the coming construction stages.

An artist's impression of the view from the double level pavilion overlooking the Yeppoon lagoon precinct. Contributed

While the lagoon precinct will be the largest on offer, council is also assessing tenders for construction of the primary Lagoon Access Road following a month‐long submission process.

Tender packages to be released this month include construction of the Appleton and Barry Street Intersection, the Keppel Kraken Beach Access and Amphitheatre Stage Roof, which will provide organisers and performers year-round protection from the elements.

Over the next two months, tenders for construction of the Cooee Bay Footbridge and Queen and Normanby Streetscaping Projects will also be released, with work to start later in the year.

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry said the tender release was a significant milestone for the project, following the dedication of the multi-storey car park and announcement of the site's first retail tenancy.

"The Australian Government's commitment of $10 million to this project ensures that regional areas like Capricornia are getting their fair share of funding for community infrastructure, which will provide an immediate boost during the construction and help lay the foundation for long term economic growth and increased tourism for years to come,” she said.

Keppel MP Brittany Lauga also welcomed the release of the tenders.

"The Lagoon Precinct is the jewel in the crown and will represent how far the Capricorn Coast has come since the devastation of Cyclone Marcia,” she said.

"The Queensland Government committed $29 million towards the landmark Yeppoon Foreshore and Town Centre Revitalisation Project and we're extremely proud of the significant boost to the economy this project has already delivered and will continue to deliver for future generations.”