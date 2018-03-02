UPDATED: Police investigating cause of Rocky house fire

Fire damage is evident on the front of the Koongal home that caught alight early this morning in Rockhampton.

Fire damage is evident on the front of the Koongal home that caught alight early this morning in Rockhampton. Jessica Powell

POLICE are still trying to determine whether a fire that engulfed the second-story of a Rockhampton home early yesterday was suspicious.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were called just after midnight to the Dee St home in Koongal to reports of a structure fire.

A QFES spokesperson said three crews attended to the scene to see smoke billowing from the two-story building on arrival.

"When crews arrived the second floor was well alight," he said.

"Crews seen smoke on their way to the scene."

Fire damage is evident on the front of the Koongal home that caught alight early this morning in Rockhampton. Jessica Powell

The spokesperson said the fire was under control around 12.30am and fully extinguished at 12.46am.

A QPS spokesperson said there were no people present at the time of the blaze.

He said the fire had started in a rear bedroom of the property.

The cause of the fire was being treated as suspicious until the scientific investigation was completed.