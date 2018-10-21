Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Latest warning map for storms predicted for CQ.
Latest warning map for storms predicted for CQ. Bureau of Meteorology
News

UPDATED: Severe storm warning shifts for parts of CQ

21st Oct 2018 4:10 PM

UPDATE 5.45pm: THE warning area for the severe thunderstorms has shifted with the release of the latest warning map.

Capricornia towns and communities including Rolleston, Woorabinda and Biloela are contained within the warning area.

The rain radar indicates a storm front currently between Springsure and Dingo, heading north east.

Latest radar image for storms predicted for CQ.
Latest radar image for storms predicted for CQ. Bureau of Meteorology

EARLIER: THE Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of CQ for Sunday afternoon.

The warming is for parts of the Central Highlands and Coalfields and Capricornia, with damaging winds and heavy rainfall likely.

At 4pm the Bureau's radar was showing a storm south of Rolleston.

BOM's radar for Central Queensland at 4pm.
BOM's radar for Central Queensland at 4pm. Bureau of Meteorology

Storms have already caused significant damage across the state, with hail and strong winds reported in some locations.

Stormcast's radar shows the locations across CQ that could be impacte3d by the storm.
Stormcast's radar shows the locations across CQ that could be impacte3d by the storm. Stormcast

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

  • Move your car under cover or away from trees.
  • Secure loose outdoor items.
  • Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If it's flooded, forget it.
  • Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.
  • Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.
  • Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.
  • For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    High stakes romance at Rocky's Caulfield Cup Day

    premium_icon High stakes romance at Rocky's Caulfield Cup Day

    News Shock proposal comes up a winner after 36-hour trip from South Africa

    Rockhampton A comes runners up in state softball titles

    premium_icon Rockhampton A comes runners up in state softball titles

    News REDLANDS defeats Rockhampton 10-4 in open state grand final

    • 21st Oct 2018 7:00 PM
    Rocky green-thumb grandmother wins Best Senior Garden

    premium_icon Rocky green-thumb grandmother wins Best Senior Garden

    News 2018 Tropicana Gardening Competition winner discusses family passion

    Local Partners