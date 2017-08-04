29°
News

UPGRADE: Rockhampton airport set to soar

Zhanae Conway-Dodd
| 4th Aug 2017 2:41 PM
FLYING HIGH: National Party leader Barnaby Joyce joined Michelle Landry and Ken O'Dowd in Rockhampton to make an important announcement about the Rockhampton airport.
FLYING HIGH: National Party leader Barnaby Joyce joined Michelle Landry and Ken O'Dowd in Rockhampton to make an important announcement about the Rockhampton airport. Chris Ison ROK040817cnationals3

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

ROCKHAMPTON airport is set to receive a $12.6 million upgrade with the Federal Government set to contribute $5 million.

The upgrade which is due to be completed at the end of next year is set to generate 27 jobs during construction and will see the main runway resurfaced along with renovations to taxiways, runway shoulders and both the military and regular public transport aprons.

The $5 million comes from the Building Better Regions fund and will go a long way to help Rockhampton airport become flood resilient and internationally operable, according to local member Michelle Landry.

"This is going to go a long way when we do have flooding events. This will actually protect and help and get the airport up and going sooner,” the local member said.

"Rockhampton Regional Council has also recently announced they'd like to do a trial run on international airport for six months for next year so that's going to be fantastic to do that.

"The airport is international length, we just need the customs and border security out there so this $5 million contribution from the Federal Coalition will certainly go a long way towards making Rockhampton airport international and giving it international status.”

Michelle Landry.
Michelle Landry. Chris Ison ROK040817cnationals2

Chair of Council's Airport Committee Cr Neil Fisher said the master plan for the airport had been many years in the making.

"One of the areas that we always have to address is that we are from time to time going to have floods,” he said.

"Our airport might be open more hours than just about every other airport on the East Coast of Queensland but our Kryptonite every now and then is floods. The frustrating part of floods is the actual clean up, getting our airport operational after a flood.

"In our designs of our tarmac upgrade we're looking at a product that will make a 24 hour difference in having the airport up and running so we can have aircraft landing at the airport ahead of time and that way we can keep the economy rolling.”

Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd said the airport upgrade came as great news for surrounding towns, which Rockhampton serviced.

"Rockhampton is the hub of Central Queensland of course, it services towns of Blackwater, Emerald, Biloela and to a degree Gladstone,” he said.

"Having this upgrade to the Rockhampton airport will bring great benefits and I thank the Federal Government for their support.”

Depty Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce and Minister for Regional Development Fiona Nash both made the trip to Rockhampton yesterday to make the announcement to Michelle about the funding Rockhampton was set to receive.

Ms Nash said she was delighted to this week announce over $200 million going into infrastructure investment across Australian regional communities thanks to the Building Better Regions Fund program.

"We had 545 applications, only just over 100 of those were successful, it show just how competitive this fund is and it also shows what a great job locally Michelle Landry did here locally to get this job up and running, the locally community pushing it as well,” she said.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  flights funding allocation funding announcement lnp government rockhampton airport

Deadly molotov cocktails used in Rocky arson attack

Deadly molotov cocktails used in Rocky arson attack

The attack, which occurred at 1am this morning, is the third arson attack to the house in the last week alone.

Accused Rocky bomb hoaxer gets bail, now for job interview

Accused Gracemere bomb hoaxer Adam Clifford Ramm.

However, magistrate delivers jail warning

Miner's brutal reaction to finding friend with ex-girlfriend

Andrew Draper Doyle, 31, of Proserpine, faced court on Thursday.

Miner launched a brutal attack on his mate and ex-girlfriend

Fishing forum to hook up tourism and job opportunities

Bill Sawynok fishing in the Fitzroy River holding his catch of the day, a Rocky Barra.

"We have some of the best fishing in the country...”

Local Partners

Fireworks display to light up sky in Rocky tonight

Fireworks display highlight of family event in north Rocky tonight

7 crimes Rocky police need your help solving right now

Criminals have been hitting the streets of Rocky this week.

Police on the hunt for Rockhampton offenders

ACROSS THE REGION: Your ultimate weekend guide

Siblings Cooper and Hayley Lisle of Cawarral sharing in the fun and excitement of last year's Rocky Swap, which is on again tomorrow from 6am.

Check out the exciting events happening right here in your backyard.

Rocky Swap: Over 1100 sites to browse this weekend

GENEROUS DONATION: Rotary Club of Rockhampton North recently donated a bus to the Special School to assist with their travels. It's events such as the Rocky Swap that help contribute to the wider community to support the people in need.

The major event is celebrating its 21st year

BREAKING: Busby Marou land gig with one of world's music icons

Busby Marou in Rockhampton.

The group will play in Cairns, Mackay and Wollongong in September

House Party sex simulator game banned for good reason

A “GRATUITOUS” sex simulator game which let players enjoy graphic romps with a range of simulated beauties has been banned.

'Another witch hunt': Pauline Hanson fuming after ABC report

Pauline Hanson with the One Nation plane - complete with party logo and a caricature of Senator Hanson - flown by James Ashby.

Pauline Hanson declares latest reports another 'witch hunt'

Pete Evans fires back at AMA over The Magic Pill doco

Celebrity chef Pete Evans

Celebrity chef accuses doctors of being in love with bread

0% club: Movies no critics liked

Best to give Joe Dirt 2: Beautiful Loser a wide berth.

THE films in Rotten Tomatoes’ Zero Per Cent Club.

The Bachelor recap: Hustlers! B**ches! And Matty J

Jen is busted being her true and authentic self on The Bachelor.

The words “hustler!” and “bitch!” were hurled.

Marco turns up the heat in new reality show

Marco Pierre White hosts the TV series Hell's Kitchen Australia.

Celebs are bravely stepping into the Kitchen with Marco Pierre White

The Good Wife spin-off courting all new dramas

Rose Leslie stars as Maia Rindell in the TV series The Good Fight.

THE Good Fight has compelling stars - including GoT's Rose Leslie.

Quiet Leafy Norman Gardens Location

4 Sandalwood Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $399,000

Located in a quiet no through Street in Norman Gardens is this immaculate and well-presented 4 bedroom family home. A leafy environment and quality home...

Gorgeous Lowset Home in Frenchville

391 Diplock Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 2 $259,000

This quaint lowset 3 bedroom home is located in a great position behind the Dean Street shops, which is walking distance to the IGA super market, post office...

MAGNIFICENT HOME WITH MAN SHED.

3 Leitrim Court, Parkhurst 4702

House 4 2 2 $610,000

This immaculately presented designer home has a cutting edge style, a neutral colour scheme and pristine finishing’s throughout. Features include: 4 generous size...

3 BEDROOMS. FULLY AIR-CONDITIONED. IN-GROUND POOL. $259,000 NEG.

27 Schultz Street, West Rockhampton 4700

House 3 1 2 $259,000

Don’t delay! Inspect this 3 Bedroom Highset home today. This is a fantastic family home. Enjoy the long sizzling summer days in the inground pool. All the bedrooms...

Opulent Multi-Award Winning Home

25 Bayview Drive, Lammermoor 4703

House 5 2 2 Auction

This is the opportunity of a lifetime to purchase a truly unique property sitting high on the mountain with sweeping ocean views, yet only a few hundred metres...

Freehold for Sale Mechanical Workshop Suit Investor or Owner Operator

72 Richmond Street, Berserker 4701

Commercial Situated behind the Northside Plaza is this long established mechanical workshop on ... $539,000

Situated behind the Northside Plaza is this long established mechanical workshop on a very healthy, 943m2 parcel of land. The workshop boasts approximately 350m2...

Seaview Block in Great Location!

3 Heron Court, Pacific Heights 4703

Residential Land Owners are clear, they are motivated to sell this 700m2 patch of ... $190,000

Owners are clear, they are motivated to sell this 700m2 patch of paradise. With sea views and picturesque mountain views, there is no better value on the market...

Cooee Bay Beach house on 857m2!

4 Flinders Close, Lammermoor 4703

House 3 1 1 Offers Over...

Low-set 3-bedroom home sits on the border between Lammermoor & Cooee Bay! Offering great potential to build up and enjoy stunning views of Cooee Bay beach or enjoy...

10 mins from the Beach + All the Extras!

34 Red Emperor Way, Lammermoor 4703

House 4 2 2 Offers over...

Boasting a spacious floor plan and a magnitude of extras this home has been designed with the whole family in mind! Just 10 minutes from Lammermoor beach and...

Perfect for the Entire Family!

83 Neilsen Avenue, Glenlee 4711

House 4 2 2 $525,000

Welcome to this fantastic family home with a solid brick construction, it features everything you and your family need. This modern style home is only a couple of...

GUIDED TOUR: A stroke of engineering brilliance up for sale

27 Island View Crescent, Barlows Hill.

Multi-million dollar home goes on market

Island paradise for the price of a house in Sydney

The only house on Victor Island off Mackay is on sale for $3,500,000.

House and island for $3,500,000

Major reveal on future of Coast's new $430m city centre

No Caption

Key buildings and international interest set to be revealed

Open for inspection homes Aug 3 - 9

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.