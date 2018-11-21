Upgrade to well-used local park to include amenities block

Electra Cox (7) at the PCYC New Year Carnival at Stapleton Park. Stapleton Park is well-used during school holidays for festivals, carnivals, events and the skate/bike park.

Electra Cox (7) at the PCYC New Year Carnival at Stapleton Park. Stapleton Park is well-used during school holidays for festivals, carnivals, events and the skate/bike park. Chris Ison ROK311215ccarnival7

ROCKHAMPTON Regional Council has been able to carry out a major upgrade at Stapleton Park thanks to the State Government's Works for Queensland Program.

More than $187,000 has been contributed to improving the North Rockhampton park, with works including a brand new amenities block as well as the installation of flood valves.

Minister for Local Government, Stirling Hinchliffe, said he was thrilled the Queensland Government was able to support the upgrade of such a popular community space.

"The Works for Queensland program continues to deliver terrific results for jobs and regional economies throughout Central Queensland,” Mr Hinchliffe said.

"This particular project generated 13 local jobs during its rollout - adding to the more than 1020 jobs supported in Central Queensland so far, since the Works for Queensland program kicked off in 2017.”

Cr. Cherie Rutherford Chris Ison ROK210618cKershaw1

Parks committee chair Councillor Cherie Rutherford praised the State Government for its continued support of the Works for Queensland program.

"The Works for Queensland program has allowed council to provide a range of essential services to a number of our parks and facilities over the years and the contribution to Stapleton Park is a welcome addition,” Cr Rutherford said.

"Stapleton Park is well utilised by the community - from its skate park, to bike safety training, to family festivals - and I'm confident these works will only help further increase its use,” Cr Rutherford said.

Infrastructure committee chair Councillor Tony Williams said the flood valves would be welcomed by all users of the park.

"These valves are key mitigation works which will help lessen the impacts of future floods on the park,” Cr Williams said.