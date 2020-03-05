Upgraded flood warning for areas of CQ

PREDICTED: The downpour looks to continue for areas of Central Queensland.

MODERATE flood warnings for the Fitzroy River system have been issued around parts of Central Queensland following heavy falls over the past 48 hours.

The Bureau of Meteorology has this afternoon revised its flood warnings for both the Connors and Isaac Rivers.

It comes after some areas of the region including the upper Connors and Isaac River recorded rainfall totals of up to 150mm over the past two days.

Areas surrounding Byfield experienced up to 119mm total, Samuel Hill recorded 182mm falls, while Yeppoon experienced up to 104mm.

INCOMING: Flood warnings for Central Queensland have been revised after significant totals over the past 48hrs.

Further showers and thunderstorms are forecast for the warning area and likely to continue for the next few days.

Moderate flood levels are also possible on the Isaac River at Yatton during Saturday.

According to BOM, minor flood levels remain in the lower Dawson River area downstream of Theodore, however warnings may be revised later in the week due to forecast rainfall.

Residents are reminded to stay ‘floodwise’ and that if it is flooded, forget it.

BOM’s next warning will be issued by 12pm EST tomorrow.