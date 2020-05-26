Upmarket vibe for Strand Hotel

NEW AND IMPROVED: Strand manager Wesley Thompson with Jess Dinneen are excited to bring a city vibe to the Yeppoon venue. (Picture: Trish Bowman)

YEPPOON’S Strand Hotel has been busily revamping its venue with exciting new changes right across the board, including renovations, new international menu and plans to book headliner acts for the latter part of 2020.

Manager Wesley Thompson said while the doors were closed, his team had been flat out giving the venue a whole new upmarket vibe.

“I have managed venues in Bondi, Sydney, Melbourne and overseas and coming from a third generation of publicans, I have a good feel for what our patrons want,” Mr Thompson said.

“We have already given our beer garden and bistro a makeover to reflect the new upmarket experience we want our patrons to enjoy, and that is only the beginning.

“We have revamped the menu to include delicious modern international cuisine that is only available right here at the Strand.

Chelsea with two of the new menu dishes at the Strand Hotel.

“The former Ocean View Room is now the Captains VIP Lounge, which will be open Friday and Saturday nights for bookings, where for $60 per person or $100 a couple you will enjoy a three-course alternate drop meal with entertainment and drink on arrival.

“Only bookings will be permitted access and the room will open from 4pm. Seating 80-100 people, our VIP experience is sure to be an enjoyable experience where you can sit back and relax and allow our staff to pamper you.

“We are currently in the process of renovating the QBar and public bar, which will become one large open space with a centre bar, polished concrete floors with quality fittings and fixtures for our ticketed events.

“This will open the area up tremendously and give the Coast a whole new experience to enjoy. We are bringing a taste of the city to the Coast.

“We are refining everything throughout the venue with an attention to the finer details.”

Mr Thompson said as soon as the venue was permitted to offer events, the Strand would be inundated with headliner acts who were all lined up and ready to perform.

“Due to trading restrictions and closures we had to cancel a good deal of our booked entertainment but have been fortunate to be able to secure them for a later date when we will begin our massive #FUCOVID19 line-up of events,” he said.

“We have The Lyrical, Phineas Q, Rick Price, Dan England, Dean Ray, Mason Rack Band, Silverchair, Grinspoon, You am I, Angry Anderson, Betty Smokes, Little Billy, Joel Turner and Andy Mack all booked to play live at the Strand.

“After many years of operation, The Strand is getting a new classier lease on life that will come alive as soon as Covid-19 restrictions are lifted.”