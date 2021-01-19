Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Digital message boards have been up since last week alerting motorists to roadworks on Upper Dawson Rd.
Digital message boards have been up since last week alerting motorists to roadworks on Upper Dawson Rd.
News

Upper Dawson Rd roadworks: What you need to know

Pam McKay
19th Jan 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Detours will be in place when the Rockhampton Regional Council starts roadworks on Upper Dawson Rd in Allenstown on Tuesday.

The work will include asphalt repairs, a bitumen spray seal and an asphalt overlay on the stretch from Margaret St to Parnell St.

During the works, Upper Dawson Rd will be closed to all traffic from 7am to 5pm, with a detour in place which includes Glencoe, Davis and Parnell streets (see below).

Upper Dawson Rd roadworks: The plan has the detour highlighted in blue, the worksite in red. The streets in the detour are Glencoe, Davis and Parnell.
Upper Dawson Rd roadworks: The plan has the detour highlighted in blue, the worksite in red. The streets in the detour are Glencoe, Davis and Parnell.

Traffic controllers will be on site to help residents with property access when required.

The work is expected to be finished by the end of the week, subject to weather and ground conditions.

Digital message boards were put up last week, alerting motorists.

Residents are urged to exercise caution and obey all signage during the roadworks.

allenstown detour rockhampton regional council rockhampton roadworks upper dawson road
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        IN PHOTOS: Young guns sharpen skills at CQ development camp

        Premium Content IN PHOTOS: Young guns sharpen skills at CQ development camp

        Hockey Juniors learn from Australian under-21 reps and accomplished coaches.

        Accused rapist and torturer enters guilty plea during trial

        Premium Content Accused rapist and torturer enters guilty plea during trial

        Crime The Rockhampton man was on trial for torturing and raping a woman in October...

        SEA OF GREEN: Hyacinth clogs the Fitzroy River

        Premium Content SEA OF GREEN: Hyacinth clogs the Fitzroy River

        Environment What’s causing the mass of weed in the river?

        Landry disagrees with deputy PM on mining camp quarantine

        Premium Content Landry disagrees with deputy PM on mining camp quarantine

        News “I’m elected by the people of Capricornia, so I stand up for the people of...