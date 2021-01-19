Upper Dawson Rd roadworks: What you need to know

Digital message boards have been up since last week alerting motorists to roadworks on Upper Dawson Rd.

Digital message boards have been up since last week alerting motorists to roadworks on Upper Dawson Rd.

Detours will be in place when the Rockhampton Regional Council starts roadworks on Upper Dawson Rd in Allenstown on Tuesday.

The work will include asphalt repairs, a bitumen spray seal and an asphalt overlay on the stretch from Margaret St to Parnell St.

During the works, Upper Dawson Rd will be closed to all traffic from 7am to 5pm, with a detour in place which includes Glencoe, Davis and Parnell streets (see below).

Upper Dawson Rd roadworks: The plan has the detour highlighted in blue, the worksite in red. The streets in the detour are Glencoe, Davis and Parnell.

Traffic controllers will be on site to help residents with property access when required.

The work is expected to be finished by the end of the week, subject to weather and ground conditions.

Digital message boards were put up last week, alerting motorists.

Residents are urged to exercise caution and obey all signage during the roadworks.