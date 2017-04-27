27°
'I was the one' Rocky turned to in flood: Leader left out

Amber Hooker
27th Apr 2017 12:12 AM Updated: 1:10 AM

THE "next step" in Rockhampton's flood mitigation incited a heated response from councillor Tony Williams.

Chair of the Disaster Management Committee, Cr Williams was caught off guard when fellow councillor Neil Fisher presented three resolutions regarding further flood mitigation works to yesterday's ordinary meeting.

Cr Fisher identified a planning and feasibility study for a flood levee at the Rockhampton Airport, as well as for Splitters Creek above a proposal that the council support and seek funding for the second stage of the North Rockhampton Flood Mitigation Project.

"I am very disappointed I hadn't had the notification this resolution came through," Cr Williams said.

"I was the one standing out there on Rodboro and Ellis St, the fisty cuffs, I was between all of that... residents were asking that I present the second stage (of the North Rockhampton Flood Mitigation Works) for them. I am not trying to stifle the South Rockhampton Levee Bank Project, I'm also trying to make sure other areas were fully supported as well."

Cr Strelow conceded she knew the item would be tabled, and apologised that Cr Williams was not consulted prior to the meeting.

Councillors unanimously voted on all three recommendations, with the resolution to seek funding for the details and design of the North Rockhampton works listed separate as a "matter of priority".

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  flood flood levee flood levee bank rockhampton rocky

