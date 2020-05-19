Upswing at Stockland Rockhampton as retailers reopen

ROCKHAMPTON’S largest shopping centre is expected to be back running at full capacity within weeks as coronavirus restrictions continue to ease.

Stockland Rockhampton centre manager Elysia Billingham said the centre had recorded a positive increase in patronage compared to previous weeks, as it continued to welcome back many returning customers.

“We’ve seen a number of our retailers begin to re-open their doors, with 85 per cent of the centre now open for trade,” Ms Billingham said.

“This has included many of our apparel and footwear shops, which has been met with keen shoppers hoping to stock up on next season’s wear.

“We anticipate more retailers to join in re-opening in the coming weeks, as people begin to feel more comfortable visiting the centre and stores in-person.”

Ms Billingham said, as always, the safety of customers, retailers and everyone in the community remained Stockland Rockhampton’s first priority.

She said it addition to the measures Stockland has already put in place, the centre was working with retailers to help them implement increased safety measures in their stories.

“We’ve been pleased to see customers being mindful and respectful of social distancing requirements, keeping their space while waiting in lines and travelling throughout the centre,” she said.

“We will continue to monitor social distancing throughout the centre.”

Some of the measures Stockland is implementing at retail town centres include: