Upton to debut for Broncos

RUGBY LEAGUE: Rockhampton’s Tamika Upton will debut for the Brisbane Broncos in their NRLW season opener on Sunday.

The 22-year-old is one of nine debutants in the team that will take on the Dragons at Bankwest Stadium.

Fellow Central Queensland products Chelsea Baker and Mariah Storch will also line up with the Broncos, who will be keen to make a strong start to their premiership defence.

It has been a meteoric rise for Upton, who only played her first full season of rugby league this year.

An Australian touch player, she had made several appearances in Nines league carnivals before committing to the 13-man game at the start of 2019.

She found her place as five-eighth with the Yeppoon Seagulls and after several rep carnivals earned Queensland Country selection.

The Broncos then came knocking, signing the talented playmaker who made the move to Brisbane about three weeks ago.

Amanda Ohl, who coached Upton in the Rockhampton Rustlers, said the sky was the limit for the rising star.

She did expect Upton to have a few nerves on Sunday, given she was playing wing rather than five-eighth, and there was sure to be a big crowd in at the Sydney stadium.

But she was confident Upton would quickly find her feet and put in a strong showing, exhibiting the great balls skills and running game she was renowned for.

Ohl said Upton had the potential to go to the highest level in the game.

“To be debuting in the NRL in your first year of football shows how far she has come and how far she can go.

“She will tell you herself she is still learning. She is a real student of the game and won’t be satisfied until she knows everything about it.

“She would want to be the best and I can see her being the best.

“In five years’ time, I can see her running out for the Jillaroos with a ‘c’ beside her name.”