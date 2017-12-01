Upton's boys finish on podium at Aussie boxing titles

POWERFUL PERFORMANCE: The Rockhampton contingent (from left) Sidney Booth, Jamie Davis, Bodhi Davis, Des Upton, Greg Toby, Nat Marou and Drayden Marou.

BOXING: Rockhampton's devoted coach Des Upton is still smiling after four of his boxers stood on the podium at the Australian Amateur Boxing Titles.

Greg Toby (78kg) and Sidney Booth (48kg) were both crowned national champions, while Drayden Marou won a silver medal and young Bodhi Davis brought home a bronze.

The talented quartet, which trains with Upton at the Rockhampton PCYC, turned some heads with their performances in Melbourne.

Davis, who Upton hails as his No.1 trainer, was first in the ring, taking on New South Wales fighter Dasher Hill in the 35kg division.

Bodhi Davis (left) won a bronze medal after being beaten in a split points decision in the 35kg division. CONTRIBUTED

He went toe-to-toe with his opponent in every round, only to lose on a split points decision in what was his first defeat of the year.

"Bodhi is a very promising young fighter and he did really well,” Upton said.

"He's tough and he's strong. He just keeps going all the time and doesn't take a backward step.

"He trains hard and he fights hard and he's got a big future ahead of him.”

Next up was Marou, who took on arch-rival Kyle Curtin from Tasmania in the 51kg division, the same fighter who stopped him at last year's titles.

Silver medalist Drayden Marou in full flight in his fight against Tasmanian Kyle Curtin in the 51kg division. CONTRIBUTED

Upton said the fight went down to the wire.

"It was another split points decision and many thought Drayden had done enough to win it,” he said.

"He put in a really big effort and made the other bloke work hard for it.

"Drayden's been with me for a couple of years now, and I used to train his dad Nat.

"He's powerful, his hand speed is really good and he's very evasive.”

Booth won two fights on his way to claiming the gold medal.

Sidney Booth is declared the winner and national champion in the 48kg division. CONTRIBUTED

Upton said his first, against Jayden Bruce from New South Wales, was a good one.

Booth won on a unanimous points decision and backed up the following night against fellow Queenslander Kasey Iwikau.

"Sydney stopped him in the first round,” Upton said. "He landed a great body punch and the other guy had an eight count put on him and didn't want to continue.

"Sydney's only 48kg but he's very tall, he's very strong and very fast.

"I don't think he realises just how good he could be; he excels when he gets into the ring.”

Greg Toby (left) on his way to the Australian title in the 78kg division. CONTRIBUTED

Upton said Toby was really impressive in his gold-medal winning fight against Tasmanian Liam McKenzie.

"Greg won that really well. He's a big puncher and the other poor bloke didn't know where the hits were coming from.

"He's got a heap of potential and he just goes up another gear when he's fighting competitively.”

Upton said it was a great result for his four fighters to each score a medal.

The next outing for some of Upton's boxers will be a tournament in Gracemere on December 16.

They will then enjoy a welcome break before resuming training in January.