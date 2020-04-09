Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Australian vaccine set for overseas test

by Darren Cartwright
9th Apr 2020 2:39 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

The effectiveness of a University of Queensland vaccine for coronavirus is about to be tested in a biosecurity facility in the Netherlands.

The vaccine will be used on live coronavirus for the first time to determine how effectively it induces protection against infection.

UQ's vaccine program co-leader Dr Keith Chappell said the trial will establish a critical package of data ahead of human clinical trials later this year. Clinical studies will be conducted by Viroclinics Xplore which offers a myriad of preclinical tests including toxicology of drugs, antibodies, and antivirals targeting viral infectious diseases.

coronaviruspromo

 

UQ created COVID-19 in its laboratory and then set about designing a vaccine to combat the virus.

The vaccine locks the "spike" protein into a shape which allows the immune system to be able to recognise and neutralise it.

UQ's Professor Trent Munro said beginning a large multi-arm study at Viroclinics Xplore was critical, before human testing, because it would establish a more comprehensive understanding of how the vaccine performs.

Originally published as UQ coronavirus vaccine set for overseas test

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus university of queensland uq brisbane vaccines

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        STANAGE STAND-OFF: Backpackers roll into quiet fishing town

        premium_icon STANAGE STAND-OFF: Backpackers roll into quiet fishing town

        Community Locals express COVID-19 rule concerns as international backpackers hit remote coastal town.

        COVID-19: State Government reveals plans for CQ Hospital

        premium_icon COVID-19: State Government reveals plans for CQ Hospital

        Politics Queensland has recorded another 10 cases overnight, bringing the state’s total to...

        Tune into the radio this Anzac Day at home for dawn service

        premium_icon Tune into the radio this Anzac Day at home for dawn service

        News Locals can tune into the 4RO radio for a commemorative dawn service.

        Capricornia farms benefit from working VISA changes

        premium_icon Capricornia farms benefit from working VISA changes

        News Farmers struggling to muster a workforce during the COVID-19 pandemic will welcome...