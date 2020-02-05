UQ women’s dominate Roma rugby 7s competition

WINNERS: UQ Rugby defeated Noosa Dolphins 38-0 in the Emilee Cherry Cup final on Saturday at the Rugby 7s.

Rugby 7s: Some city slickers showed Roma that sweltering temperatures and relentless flies weren’t going to halt their momentum off the back of a premiership season.

UQ Rugby women’s defeated the debuting Noosa Dolphins 38-0 in the Origin/AGL women’s championship and claiming the Emilee Cherry Cup.

Player, Terri-Anne Egan who has been playing with UQ since she was 16 scored two tries in the Cup grand final and was instrumental in the team’s win.

“Collectively we dominated quite well on the field. We have a lot of youth coming through our program so it was really pleasing to see how they performed,” she said.

She said their heavily based speed and fitness practices led by coach Reg Taylor is was what drove the team’s powerhouse performances throughout the day.

“We hadn’t had much training before the carnival but our fitness base is what really pulled us through,” she said.

“We really had a wakeup call in the semi final and had a mini heart attack coming into half time because the scores were pretty even so we got pretty lucky snagging the win.

“We kicked into gear after that and had an extra warm-up against Noosa, brought the high energy from the get go and didn’t ease off.”

Egan attributes the UQ program that develops young women into highly skilled players to the team’s success at the rugby 7s, in which they dominated game play.

“The program is coached by a high level coach and considered one of the top programs of the state,” she said.

“It’s about nurturing future athletes and a lot of girls move to Brisbane for that exposure and experience.

“The skills we learn through the program enhances all our games and develops the young girls into strong women players.”

The reigning premiers hope to continue their success in the 2020 season and will begin pre-season training in March.