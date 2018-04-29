Urban paddock 'moo-ves' its way into Rocky CBD

LOCAL ENTERTAINMENT: Denham St (between East St and Quay Lane) will be used as Rockhampton's first Urban Paddock, with traffic changes to take place between Saturday, May 5 and Sunday, May 13.

LOCAL ENTERTAINMENT: Denham St (between East St and Quay Lane) will be used as Rockhampton's first Urban Paddock, with traffic changes to take place between Saturday, May 5 and Sunday, May 13. Allan Reinikka ROK291117ariversi

ROCKHAMPTON'S very first Urban Paddock is making its way to the city during Beef Australia 2018.

This exciting new addition to the Beef Capital will be a space for you and your family to escape queues of Rockhampton's much-anticipated event.

The Urban Paddock will be located on Denham St (between East St and Quay Lane), and provide the Rockhampton region with local entertainment and activities, which will include workshops and an outdoor screen.

There will be changed traffic conditions for this area which will be in place from 6pm on Saturday to 12pm Sunday, May 13.

Temporary provisions will also be in place for the safety of event organisers and the local community.

Denham St (between East St and Quay Lane) cannot be accessed between 2pm and 9.30pm on Friday, May 11.

Both motorists and pedestrians are encouraged to exercise caution and follow signs and traffic directions during this period.

Last week, the Rockhampton Showgrounds began its preparations for Beef Australia 2018.

100,000 people are expected to attend the event.

For more information and to follow the Urban Paddock program, you can visit the Advance Rockhampton website, advancerockhampton@rrc.qld.gov.au or phone 1300 22 55 77.

Rockhampton Regional Council apologises for any inconvenience these traffic provisions may bring.