Police are calling for the public’s help in locating two young boys who have missing from Toowoomba since Tuesday.
Police are calling for the public's help in locating two young boys who have missing from Toowoomba since Tuesday.
Urgent appeal for missing boys

10th Jan 2020 3:20 PM

POLICE hold serious concerns for the safety of two little boys missing from Toowoomba since Tuesday.

The boys, aged 3 and 4, were last seen at leaving Bellara Drive in Harristown Toowoomba at around 2pm on January 7.

Both boys are described as Caucasian with blonde hair; the older boy has blue eyes while the younger boy has brown eyes.

The boys, aged 3 and 4, were last seen leaving an address on Bellara Drive around 2pm with a man known to them.
The boys, aged 3 and 4, were last seen leaving an address on Bellara Drive around 2pm with a man known to them.

Police believe the boys may be in the Toowoomba area or around Newcastle, in New South Wales.

Anyone who has information on their whereabouts is urged to contact police immediately.

