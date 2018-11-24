Urgent fire weather warning issued for Capricornia tomorrow

FIRE WARNING: Predicted hot blustery conditions on Sunday have led to the issuing of a severe fire warning for Capricornia and other southern and western Queensland districts.

FIRE WARNING: Predicted hot blustery conditions on Sunday have led to the issuing of a severe fire warning for Capricornia and other southern and western Queensland districts.

SUNDAY is set to be a scorcher in more ways than one with the Bureau of Meteorology issuing a severe fire danger warning for Capricornia.

A dry, hot air mass will combine with fresh to strong and gusty westerly winds to produce severe fire dangers about the central and southern interior, and the Capricornia coast.

Districts included in the warning zone include Capricornia, Central Highlands and Coalfields, Central West and Maranoa and Warrego areas.

The Rural Fire Service Queensland advises you to action your Bushfire Survival Plan now, monitor the fire and weather situation through your local radio station, www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au and www.bom.gov.au and call 000 (Triple Zero) in an emergency.

Capricornia forecast for Sunday

Hot and mostly sunny.

Light winds becoming west to northwesterly 20 to 30 km/h in the morning then tending north to northwesterly 15 to 20 km/h in the evening.

Overnight temperatures falling to between 17 and 22 with daytime temperatures reaching 35°c to 42°c.

Sun protection will be required between 7:30am to 3:50pm with the UV Index predicted to reach 14 (extreme).

Gladstone: Min 20°c Max 34°c - Mostly sunny

Rockhampton: Min 20°c Max 41°c - Hot and mostly sunny.

Biloela: Min 17°c Max 40°c - Hot and mostly sunny.

Yeppoon: Min 22°c Max 34°c - Mostly sunny.

For information on preparing for bushfires go to www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au.