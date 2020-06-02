Urgent fix needed: Fears kids could get hurt on busy stretch

A satellite map shows St Benedict's Catholic Primary School at Yeppoon and the nearby Pacific Heights Rd which is at the centre of safety concerns.

A satellite map shows St Benedict's Catholic Primary School at Yeppoon and the nearby Pacific Heights Rd which is at the centre of safety concerns.

AN EXPANDING residential corridor at the Capricorn Coast is suffering growing pains and locals fear the safety of children is at risk.

Livingstone Mayor Andy Ireland has made the issues facing those living in the vicinity of Pacific Heights Rd a priority, and having secured support from his fellow councillors, a report will be prepared in a bid to find solutions.

Residents are worried about the increased volume, and speed of, traffic on Pacific Heights Rd. The have also expressed concerns about the lack of a footpath along the stretch, which is a direct link to St Benedict’s School.

“It is alleged that children ride and walk along the road rather than along the grassed footpath, thus presenting the potential for dangerous interactions between those children and vehicular traffic,” council documents state.

“The risk is apparently exacerbated by the previously mentioned volume and speed of traffic during school hours.”

Livingstone has previously received a petition containing about 180 signatures of residents who want “these issues adequately addressed”.

Councillors and council officers have met with residents on site and that meeting was described in council documents as being “constructive.”

Options being considered by the council are a speed limit reduction to 40kph; increasing the number of speed signs; the construction of a suitably positioned roundabout; the installation of speed cameras (in conjunction with police); and other traffic calming markers or lines.

In a move that signalled Cr Ireland had elevated the status of this matter, it was included as one of four “mayoral minutes” at last week’s council meeting.

Further, the mayor indicated he wanted a report from council officers to be presented to the council table by June, but conceded there may need to be flexibility on that and the timeframe was extended until July.

Cr Ireland told councillors a concrete section of footpath had already been planned for Pacific Heights Rd.

“The footpath is already on the capital works program,” he said.

“That will be addressed ... in the first half of next year.”

Cr Glenda Mather thanked Cr Ireland for his mayoral minute, saying this was a matter that had “been going on for years without a resolution”.

“When houses were built there, clearly they didn’t envisage a school at the other end, downhill from them” she said.

“This is where it all comes into play.”