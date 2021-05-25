Urgent lockdown talks as six new cases emerge

Professor discusses what Victoria must now do amid latest COVID-19 cluster

Professor discusses what Victoria must now do amid latest COVID-19 cluster

A lockdown could be looming as further six new cases of Covid-19 were announced on Wednesday, with a total of 10 new local infections uncovered on Tuesday.

And a 15th case linked to the outbreak has just emerged on Wednesday morning.

The government is now understood to be in frantic talks about the prospect of a snap lockdown after earlier ruling it out.

It brings the state's active caseload to 24 after six cases were announced on Tuesday morning.

Acting Premier James Merlino, Health Minister Martin Foley and chief health officer Brett Sutton are providing an update now.

Mr Merlino said the cases were linked but health authorities were alarmed by the sites where thousands could have been exposed.

"These cases are linked and that is a good thing but we are very concerned by the number and by the kind of exposure sites," he said.

The Melbourne Cricket Ground has been listed as an exposure site in Melbourne. Picture: NCA NewsWire/David Crosling

The MCG has become a virus flashpoint with a Covid-19 positive case confirmed late on Tuesday night to have attended the Collingwood and Port Adelaide clash on Sunday, May 23.

Fans seated in Zone 4, Level 1, of the Great Southern Stand must get tested and isolate until they return a negative result.

The health department said it would scour CCTV to further determine exposure sites at the ground, which hosted around 23, 000 spectators.

This comes as contact tracers are desperately hunting down a mystery link to the growing coronavirus outbreak in Melbourne's northern suburbs that has the state on high alert.

On Tuesday night the Department of Health issued a warning after it was uncovered a positive case attented the AFL match between Collingwood and Port Adelaide at the MCG on Sunday.

Health authorities are working with the AFL to contact ticket holders who were seated in zone four of level one of the ground's Great Southern Stand.

People who were sitting in those seats, located between M1 and M16 printed on their ticket will be told to get tested and isolate themselves immediately.

Footy fans who were sitting in other areas within the ground could also be told to get tested if CCTV footage uncovered any other potential exposure areas.

The statement said the closest contact to this newest positive case will be contacted directly.

The AFL and MCC will assist DHHS in their contact tracing efforts by providing information collected through QR codes and ticketing systems.

RUSH TO CONTACT-TRACE EXPOSURE SITES

A bar on one of Melbourne's busiest streets has revealed they're an exposure site, despite no official word from the state government.

The alert for the bar at 210 Chapel St listed itself as a 1B exposure site between 9.10pm Saturday, May 22 and 1.30am Sunday, May 23, urging patrons to get tested and isolate for 1 days.

The exposure site is yet to be published on the Department of Health website.

The pub stated it used the approved Victorian Services QR code contact tracing system, and had provided extensive details to the Department.

Meanwhile, CCTV footage from Highpoint shopping centre was being used to find the most at-risk shops.

Contact tracers determined a positive case entered Ishka, Kidstuff, Lush, Smiggle and Toyworld, which remain tier 1 exposure sites, between 5.15pm and 6.35pm on Thursday, May 20. The rest of the Maribyrnong shopping centre has been downgraded to a tier 2.

A CBD restaurant and McDonald's in Clifton Hill were the latest exposure sites after a case dined at the Bamboo House restaurant on Little Bourke St ­between 11am and 11.50am on Friday, May 21.

A day later, they ate at the Queens Pde McDonald's from 6pm to 7pm.

The Department of Health on Tuesday evening revealed 168 primary close contacts ­related to exposure sites had been identified.

One of the confirmed cases attended Broadmeadows Hospital on May 21. A Northern Health spokeswoman said the hospital remained open with elective surgery continuing as planned, but a section of the hospital was deep cleaned.

Prof Sutton said he was "still concerned" that people travelling on a crowded train from Flinders St to Craigieburn on May 7 could be unknowingly spreading the virus.

He was also forced to defend the latest contact tracing bungle, citing there was "no evidence" linking the latest mistake to the fresh outbreak.

The Victorian government on Monday was forced to admit its contact tracing team "fell down" again after it took almost two weeks to realise it listed the wrong Woolworths as an ­exposure site.

LONG QUEUES AT TESTING SITES AGAIN

Testing sites across Melbourne are in for another busy day with wait times ballooning to two hours on Wednesday morning.

Northern Hospital in Epping saw cars lined up along Cooper St by 8am with wait times of "about two hours" according to a hospital spokeswoman.

Testing was temporarily suspended on Tuesday after reaching capacity by 9.30am.

The drive-through testing site at La Trobe University's Bundoora campus saw similar scenes with bumper to bumper traffic backed along Ring Road.

Long waits are also expected at test sites at Victoria University in St Albans and Melbourne showgrounds.

Testing sites were plagued by long delays. Picture: Jake Nowakowski

WHAT WE KNOW ABOUT COVID CASES

Earlier on Tuesday, five new cases of the Indian variant emerged on Tuesday, bringing the cluster's total to nine, including a man in his 60s who is thought to have been the earliest known infection.

That man, dubbed case 5, had been infectious while out in the public for almost 10 days before he was identified as the likely transmitter to case 1 during a business meeting on May 18.

Case 1 went on to infect three close family contacts - a man in his 70s, a woman in her 70s and a preschool-aged child, while case 5 infected four relatives.

Although genomic sequencing had linked the latest positive cases to a Wollert man, who caught the virus in South Australian hotel quarantine, chief health officer Brett Sutton said it was unknown exactly how the virus was transmitted.

He said there may be a missing link between the Wollert man and case 5.

"It may be the missing link. His initial recollections don't overlap with any of the Wollert case's exposure sites, so there's no definitive link to that case, even though we know there's a genomic link," Prof Sutton said.

McDonald's Clifton Hill is a tier 1 exposure site.

"There may still be another intermediary. We need to ­explore that."

More than 20 exposure sites had been identified on Tuesday night as new restrictions were enforced to give authorities a chance to jump on the rapidly evolving situation.

The state government ­announced private home gatherings would be reduced to just five visitors a day, while public gatherings will be slashed to 30 people. A snap lockdown has not been ruled out.

"This is a responsible step that we need to take to get on top of this outbreak … It's about giving our contact tracers the time they need to track this matter down and get on top of it," Acting Premier James Merlino said.

Health officials are particularly alarmed because the virus circulating in the cluster is the Indian variant.

"It's by no means one to be complacent about … It is at least as infectious as the so-called UK variant," Prof Sutton said.

"It's been called the double-mutant variant, in fact it's got 15 mutations, two of which are a concern that relate to transmissibility."

OVER-50S INFECTED IN NEW CLUSTER NOT VACCINATED

Three Victorians aged over 50 at the centre of the state's latest coronavirus outbreak hadn't been vaccinated despite being eligible, ­increasing pressure on the federal government over its flagging jabs rollout.

The Herald Sun can also ­reveal that even a doctor who made a house call to another infected person hadn't ­received the vaccine, and must now get tested and isolate.

Epidemiologists said the outbreak should be the "kick in the pants" people needed to get vaccinated, as Victoria criticised the federal government over its failure to vaccinate disability care residents - some of the state's most vulnerable.

Read the full exclusive story here.

Professor discusses what Victoria must now do amid latest COVID-19 cluster : Infectious diseases expert Professor Peter Collignon has spoken to Sky News about what Victoria should now do amid the latest COVID-19 outbreak. “They need to actually get lots of testing done of people in the region,” he told Sky News host Chris Kenny. “They need to actually have people who are close contacts, be in quarantine". “And basically, try the best they can to work out where this case is related to, presumably, the other case that came from Adelaide – because the genomic sequencing, I understand, is very similar or the same”.

STATES IMPOSE RESTRICTIONS ON VICTORIANS

Western Australia is tightening its restrictions on travellers from Victoria but has stopped short of slamming its border shut after more cases of coronavirus were detected in the eastern state.

From 6pm on Tuesday, all Victorian arrivals to Western Australia must be tested straight away, or within 48 hours, and self-quarantine until they return a negative result.

"I hope this additional testing regime is all we have to do ... (but) we won't hesitate to put in place additional border controls if that is what the health advice recommends," Premier Mark McGowan said on Tuesday.

It comes as Queensland has also declared the City of Whittlesea local government area - where the outbreak in Melbourne is centred - a hotspot.

From 1am Wednesday, anyone arriving into Queensland from that area must go into hotel quarantine unless they have a valid exemption.

All arrivals from Victoria into Queensland must complete a border pass from Thursday at 1am.

Then, those arrivals who had been to the Whittlesea LGA since May 11 and are not a local resident will not be permitted to enter unless an exemption is granted.

If that is the case, those with permission to enter the state must complete two weeks of isolation in a medi-hotel, regardless if they are a local resident or not.

It was announced on Monday that anyone who attended a declared venue of concern listed on the Victorian Health website would be placed into hotel quarantine, as of 1am on Wednesday.

Anyone who has been to Greater Melbourne on or after May 11 will not be allowed to go into the state's prisons, aged care facilities, disability accomodation services and hospitals as of 1am Wednesday.

Originally published as Urgent lockdown talks as five new cases emerge