Construction Skills Queensland CEO Brett Schimming. Photo: File
Urgent meeting as construction ‘surge’ forecast in CQ

Timothy Cox
16th Jun 2021 12:00 AM
Construction industry leaders will meet with builders in Rockhampton this week to discuss concerns about project timelines and costs in Central Queensland amid a “surge” in house building contracts.

Construction Skills Queensland CEO Brett Schimming, who will be in town on Wednesday, said CSQ analysis indicated skilled workers in Central Queensland would continue to be in high demand for some time.

“Regional home building is expected to be more than double its pre-pandemic level, a figure that was unthinkable at the beginning of the pandemic,” he said.

“We have revised our forecasts for building employment in the region upward by almost 20 per cent.

CSQ said the increase in home building was fuelled by record low interest rates and government spending and stimulus, including through the HomeBuilder scheme.

“More than $350 million dollars in housing projects were approved in Central Queensland since April last year,” Mr Schimming said.

“That’s more than twice (120 per cent) the amount approved in the 12 months leading up to the pandemic.

“We have been predicting an increased demand for civil construction workers for some time now with several large infrastructure projects on the books.

“However, this unexpected surge in home building will create work for a wider range of building trades, including carpenters, electricians and plumbers.”

The Central Queensland construction workforce is about 10,000-strong, and more than 600 apprentices are training.

CSQ named the following five construction projects as those of greatest future influence to the region:

  • Rookwood Weir, worth $352 million
  • Shoalwater Bay Military Training Facility, worth $1.1 billion
  • Rockhampton Ring Road, worth $1 billion
  • CQU School of Manufacturing and School of Mines, worth $37 million
  • Gladstone Energy and Ammonia Project, worth $1 billion

Originally published as Urgent meeting as construction ‘surge’ forecast in CQ

construction industry construction skills queensland
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

