Urgent message to livestock owners following scary accident

A car hit two cows wandering on the road at Pink Lily last week. Picture: Contributed

LIVESTOCK owners are being reminded to ensure their fences and enclosures are up to standard to prevent animals from wandering onto public roadways following a “scary” accident last week where a car hit two cows at Pink Lily.

Planning and Regulatory Councillor Ellen Smith said she saw the incident reported on social media.

Cr Smith said it was lucky the driver wasn’t killed.

“If you imagine driving along at any sort of speed and a large animal suddenly steps out in front of your car, there is a genuine danger to people’s safety and lives,” she said.

She said she wanted to use this opportunity to encourage livestock owners to make sure their fences and enclosures were in good condition and could contain their animals.

“If anyone sees livestock wandering on the road or the side of it, please contact council immediately so we can get our stock patrol out there to muster and contain the animals,” she said.

“If there is an accident, it’s also important that someone calls council to let us know so we can follow up at our end.

“We see a lot of people posting on Facebook groups and that is fine, but I don’t think anyone wants to see an accident that could be easily avoided if they called us as well.”

To report wandering livestock, call Rockhampton Regional Council on 1300 22 55 77.

