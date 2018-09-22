Urgent plea for vital supplement to help drought-affected

Central Queensland heifers being supplemented with a fortified mix of molasses and cottonseed meal fed in an open trough to fill the protein and energy gap in extremely dry and nutritionally stressed post-winter pastures.

Central Queensland heifers being supplemented with a fortified mix of molasses and cottonseed meal fed in an open trough to fill the protein and energy gap in extremely dry and nutritionally stressed post-winter pastures. CONTRIBUTED

WITH over 50 per cent of the state drought-declared the lack of molasses available is having serious implications on farmers' ability to feed their livestock during the drought.

Liberal National Party Shadow Minister for Agriculture Tony Perrett has called on the Queensland Government to intervene and do something to fix this unfolding crisis facing our farmers.

"Molasses is used as a feed supplement to balance out cattle's diet during prolonged dry and it's an essential ingredient in our farmers' day to day arsenal in getting through droughts,” said Mr Perrett.

Tony Perrett at the Rattler in Gympie. Renee Albrecht

"We have a situation where Queensland farmers cannot get their hands on the essential molasses they need to keep their cattle alive.

"As a grazier, I know firsthand the importance of having molasses available to balance out your feed during the dry.

"It's time for the Queensland Government to start having a serious and rational discussion about either importing molasses or buying back those supplies already allocated for export.”

Cattle licking molasses with progardes seed for faecal seeding. contributed

LNP Shadow Minister for North Queensland Dale Last said that while there were still some isolated, localised supplies available in part of north Queensland, supplies were quickly running out.

"When these supplies run out we will need a solution to keep our graziers going. Having no molasses at all is simply not an option,” said Mr Last.

Dale Last.

"The Queensland Government needs to work with the state's sugar millers and suppliers to ensure our affected farmers have access to the molasses they need.

"The time for talk is over. Queensland farmers need action on molasses now to avoid this already sticky situation.”

As at September 19, 23 councils and five part council areas are drought declared.

This represents 58.1 per cent of the land area of Queensland.

There are also 112 Individual Droughted Properties (IDP) in a further 15 Local Government Areas.

26 per cent of the Banana Shire and 90 per cent of the Isaac region are drought declared while Rockhampton, Livingstone and Central Highlands are not yet drought-declared.