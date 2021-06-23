‘Urgent’: Positive case at childcare centre

There are fears the Bondi virus cluster has escaped the eastern suburbs with a childcare centre more than 60km southwest of Sydney on alert.

Little Zak’s Academy at Narellan Vale issued an email alert late on Tuesday declaring a positive case visited the centre.

“It has come to our attention from the NSW Health Department and Liverpool Health that we have a confirmed Covid-19 case from one of our children in our centre that attended yesterday (Monday),” the centre said in an email sent to parents.

The child was in room ‘2-3’ between 9am and 5.15pm.

Little Zak’s Academy CEO Richard Bell told NCA NewsWire the health department notified them of the positive case at 4.45pm on Tuesday.

“By 6pm the centre was closed and our Covid action plan was put in place,” he said.



“All staff were personally called and notified within 60 minutes of that happening and all parents were notified within 90 minutes of that happening,” he said.

Little Zak's Academy Narellan Vale issued an email alert to parents. Picture: Facebook

“From our understanding it is a child that has Covid and their father as well.”

The centre is closed until further notice and undergoing a deep clean, Mr Bell said.

He said 96 children were on site at the same time as the positive case.

“I’m incredibly proud of my team and the way we have managed this,” Mr Bell said.

Liverpool Health and NSW Health would not confirm the news but said an update will be provided later in the morning.

The childcare centre is just a short drive from the Woolworths in Spring Farm which was listed as an exposure site late on Tuesday.

The Bondi cluster stands at 21 but there are concerns that number could balloon on Wednesday.

Little Zak's Academy Narellan Vale Picture: Google

Nine of the 10 cases reported on Tuesday were linked to the outbreak but a school student from the Waverley area who tested positive continues to baffle health authorities.

It is unclear how the St Charles’ Catholic Primary School student was exposed to Covid-19, but he does frequent the Bondi area.

Parents rushed to pick their children up from the school on Tuesday, which shut immediately and had staff and close contacts isolate and get Covid-19 tests.

“Sydney Catholic Schools can confirm that a Year Three student at St Charles’ Catholic Primary School Waverley has returned a preliminary positive result for COVID-19,” Sydney Catholic Schools released via a statement.

“We are working closely with the Ministry of Health to communicate its advice to our parent community.”

St Charles’ has begun remote learning for the school for the remaining three days of term 2.

The school aims to return when term 3 begins on July 13.

Originally published as ‘Urgent’: Positive case at childcare centre