Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Subaru Imprezas from 2017 to 2019 and Subaru XVs from 2018 to 2019 have been issued with a recall notice by the Australian consumer watchdog.
Subaru Imprezas from 2017 to 2019 and Subaru XVs from 2018 to 2019 have been issued with a recall notice by the Australian consumer watchdog.
News

Urgent recall for 55,000 vehicles

by Caroline Schelle
3rd Jun 2021 9:10 AM | Updated: 9:42 AM

Tens of thousands of Subaru vehicles may have a potentially deadly fault, with Australia’s consumer watchdog issuing a recall notice.

Subaru Imprezas made between 2017-2019 and Subaru XVs from 2018- 2019 were issued with a recall notice on Wednesday.

A programming defect in the engine control module could cause the ignition coil to overheat and short circuit, leading to the coil to blow, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission said.

This could cause the engine to stop while driving and not restart, increasing the risk of an accident that could cause “serious injury or death” to occupants and road users, the watchdog said.

Up to 57,088 of the vehicles were sold across the country at dealerships between November 30, 2016, and November 2, 2020.

Owners of affected vehicles will be contacted to arrange an appointment for a free inspection and repair.

Originally published as Urgent recall for 55,000 vehicles

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Honour guard in emotional farewell of footy-loving teen

        Premium Content Honour guard in emotional farewell of footy-loving teen

        Community Relatives and peers filled the hall and spilled into the atrium of the Rockhampton Baptist Tabernacle for the funeral of the 18-year-old son, brother, friend...

        Webber smashes it in real estate with 100 sales in 12 months

        Premium Content Webber smashes it in real estate with 100 sales in 12 months

        Property Even properties on busy streets aren’t lasting a week on the market as investors...

        Letters to the ed: Rental crisis to reach tipping point

        Premium Content Letters to the ed: Rental crisis to reach tipping point

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their day on current events.

        First look at Museum of Art restaurant as lease tenders open

        Premium Content First look at Museum of Art restaurant as lease tenders open

        Food & Entertainment Rockhampton Regional Council is on the hunt for a high quality restaurant and cafe...