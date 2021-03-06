Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Kenilworth milk recall. Supplied
Kenilworth milk recall. Supplied
Health

Urgent recall for milk brand

by Caroline Schelle
6th Mar 2021 10:25 AM

A Queensland milk brand has been pulled from shelves because of a bacteria that could cause stomach upsets.

The Kenilworth Dairies Full Cream Milk in the 3 litre, 2 litre and 1 litre sizes with a best before date of March 15, 2021 has been recalled.

The batch recall is because of E.Coli contamination which can cause illness if consumed, according to the Food Standards Australia and New Zealand website.

The Kenilworth Dairies batch of recalled milk is best before March 15, 2021. Supplied
The Kenilworth Dairies batch of recalled milk is best before March 15, 2021. Supplied

The milk has been for sale at independent grocers and the Kenilworth Dairies Cafe in Queensland, according the safety authority.

Some strains of E.Coli can cause illnesses including stomach pain, nausea and vomiting.

More serious cases of poisoning can lead to life-threatening complications, which can cause kidney failure and death.

Anyone who has bought the milk can return it for a full refund.

Originally published as Urgent recall for milk brand

More Stories

editors picks food recall health and safety kenilworth dairies milk

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Dumped’ drums court case set to proceed to hearing

        Premium Content ‘Dumped’ drums court case set to proceed to hearing

        News There has been delays in the matter, a court heard this week.

        LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Leave the coal in the ground

        Premium Content LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Leave the coal in the ground

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.

        WHAT’S ON: Sports events not to miss this weekend

        Premium Content WHAT’S ON: Sports events not to miss this weekend

        Sport Everything from rugby to mud racing: When and where you can catch the action.

        Chinese restaurant on market after 40 years of business

        Premium Content Chinese restaurant on market after 40 years of business

        Business ‘When you start a business you are never thinking about the future, you just keep...