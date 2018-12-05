Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Nanna's apple pies have been recalled.
Nanna's apple pies have been recalled.
News

Urgent recall for popular pie brand

5th Dec 2018 5:09 PM

An urgent nationwide recall has been issued for Nannaâ€™s family apple pies due to the potential presence of glass.

Food Standards Australia and New Zealand issued a statement earlier today warning customers to return the pies to the supermarket they bought them from for a full refund.

The recall is related to the 600g size of the pie with best before dates ranging from October 21, 2020 to October 22, 2020.

The product is sold at Coles, Woolworths, IGA, Foodlands and other independent supermarkets around Australia.

The company was forced to recall the product after fears an equipment failure left glass inside the pies.

editors picks product recall

Top Stories

    Yeppoon dancer to perform with Queensland Ballet next week

    Yeppoon dancer to perform with Queensland Ballet next week

    News 'Even his ballet examiner said 'he's got something that little boy', now Charlie will appear on stage in The Nutcracker

    Rocky cleans up after severe thunderstorm overnight

    premium_icon Rocky cleans up after severe thunderstorm overnight

    News GALLERY: At least one home badly damaged by falling tree

    'Teacher's Pet' case: Chris Dawson denied bail

    premium_icon 'Teacher's Pet' case: Chris Dawson denied bail

    Crime Cold case breakthrough: Chris Dawson arrested

    Local Partners