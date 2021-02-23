Menu
News

Urgent recall of popular teas

by Melissa Iaria
23rd Feb 2021 4:46 PM

Two popular brands of herbal tea sold at Woolworths, Coles and IGA have been recalled due to contamination.

Nerada Tea is recalling its Nerada Organics Lemon & Ginger Organic Herbal Infusion Tea 60g (40 tea cup bags), due to ethylene oxide contamination.

Food products containing ethylene oxide may cause illness or injury if consumed.

The product has been available for sale at Woolworths in NSW, the ACT and Queensland.

It has also been available in Coles in NSW, the ACT and Victoria along with independent food retailers including IGA in NSW, the ACT, Queensland, Victoria, Tasmania, South Australia and West Australia.

The recall relates to all best before dates from January 8, 2023 up to and including January 22, 2023.

The Nerada Organics tea and Diplomat tea brands being recalled. Picture: Food Standards Australia
The Nerada Organics tea and Diplomat tea brands being recalled. Picture: Food Standards Australia

 

Supermarket Aldi is also recalling its Diplomat Lemon & Ginger Herbal Infusion Tea 60g (40 tea bag cups). The product has been available for sale at all Aldi Stores in Queensland, New South Wales, Victoria, South Australia and the ACT.

It relates to products with best before dates from February 8, 2023 up to and including February 11, 2023

The recall is also due to ethylene oxide contamination.

Food Standards Australia is urging consumers not to consume the products and return them to where it was purchased for a full refund.

 

