Urgent recall on popular health product sold at supermarkers

Woolworths supermarkets across the nation have been warned to pull a popular brand of protein powder from the shelves over fears it may contain dairy despite being marketed as vegan.

Metro Food Co has recalled Keep it Cleaner's 375g "vegan" plant-based chocolate protein powder due to the presence of an undeclared allergen, dairy, according to the Food Standards of Australia and New Zealand website.

The product is marketed as vegan but is said to contain an undeclared allergen, dairy. Picture: Woolworths

The product features a best-before date of July 3, 2022.

Any consumers who have a dairy allergy or intolerance may have a reaction if the product is consumed, the website states.

Keep it Cleaner was founded by social media and fitness influencers Steph Claire Smith and Laura Henshaw.

Shoppers have been urged to return the product for a full refund.

Originally published as Urgent recall on popular protein powder