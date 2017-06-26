Urgent meeting today to discuss fate of 150 sacked workers

QUEENSLAND Labor Senator Chris Ketter is in Rockhampton today to meet with the workers "who have been sacked" from the Cook Colliery Coal mine near Blackwater.

Senator Ketter said the 150 workers who faced an uncertain future had been treated unfairly.

Labor senator Chris Ketter. Alistair Brightman

The mine halted production in early March after water inundation at its longwall panel. At least 150 workers were initially stood down.

Caledon Coal Pty Ltd, the owner of Cook Colliery, was placed in administration earlier this year, leaving the workers in limbo.

"The lack of compassion from their federal representative Mr Ken O'Dowd is appalling," Senator Ketter said.

"Mr O'Dowd has been given ample opportunity to support these workers but so far he has yet to reply or give any undertaking to ensure workers will receive their entitlements through the FEG scheme should the company go into liquidation.

"Labor won't ascribe to policies that allow the exploitation of workers or unfair bargaining arrangements in a workplace.

"We have come to see a new phenomenon emerge where wages and conditions articulated in the Fair Work Act are being undercut through loopholes such as non-compulsory arbitration.

Flynn MP Ken O'Dowd. Declan Cooley

"This is of grave concern to me.

"The LNP love to talk about how much they support the mining industry in Central Queensland - but here's the thing - how can we trust them to create new mining jobs when they can't even protect the ones we already have."

Last week, The Morning Bulletin reported questions over the future of the collapsed Caledon Coal would remain unanswered for another month while administrators worked out the best way forward for the company's assets.

Cook Colliery CFMEU. Contributed

The Supreme Court approved administrator's PPB Advisory's application for an extension before the second creditors meeting, which will now be held on July 10.

The 87 pages of minutes from the first creditors meeting reveal millions of dollars in monetary claims have been made against the company, including a $24,955,191.06 claim by WICET.

A response has been sought from Mr O'Dowd and Caledon.