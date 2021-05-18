Menu
Urgent safety recall for Kia vehicles

by Anthony Piovesan
18th May 2021 6:10 AM

 

Two popular Kia vehicles are being urgently recalled over fears they could burst into flames even if the engines are switched off.

The Kia QL Sportage MY2016-2021 and the CK Stinger MY2017-2019 are at the centre of the recall, with Product Safety Australia warning 57,851 people across Australia own the affected cars.

The system controlling the anti-lock braking system, electronic stability control system and traction control system can experience an electrical short-circuit if water enters it.

This can then cause an engine compartment fire when the key is switched off and the vehicle is parked.

The Kia QL Sportage MY2016-2021 and the CK Stinger MY2017-2019 are at the centre of the recall. Picture: Ahn Young-joon
Anyone who owns one of the affected cars is advised to park it away from their homes or indoor structures, especially away from anything flammable.

Consumers are urged to contact their local Kia branch so they can arrange for a car inspection and a repair, if needed.

The inspections and repairs will be completed free of charge.

Kia is trying to contact all affected vehicle owners by direct mail.

The Kia QL Sportage was sold between 2016-2021, with 56,203 people owning the car model.

Fewer people own the affected Kia CK Stinger, which was sold between 2017-2019. Only 1648 Aussies own the Stinger.

