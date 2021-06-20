Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Queensland Police is seeking urgent assistance to locate a one-year-old girl who they believe was abducted overnight.
Queensland Police is seeking urgent assistance to locate a one-year-old girl who they believe was abducted overnight.
News

Urgent search for girl taken from home

by Heath Parkes-Hupton
20th Jun 2021 8:08 AM | Updated: 8:23 AM

Police are desperately searching for a one-year-old girl who they believe was abducted from a home south of Brisbane.

Queensland Police say a man took the girl from a residence on Wardell St, Beenleigh, on Saturday night and she may be at significant risk.

It’s believed the man drove the girl over the NSW border about 10.30pm.

The girl is described as caucasian in appearance, 50cm tall with blonde hair, a fair complexion and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a pink jumper, pink pants and a blue shirt.

The girl, 1, was taken from a residence on Wardell St, Beenleigh.
The girl, 1, was taken from a residence on Wardell St, Beenleigh.
The man police say allegedly took her.
The man police say allegedly took her.

The man believed to have allegedly taken her is described as Aboriginal, about 178cm tall, with brown eyes and short dark hair.

They left in a white Suzuki sedan with NSW registration CS3-4ZR.

Police have urged the man, or anyone with information about to their location, to contact police immediately.

Call 131 564 to provide information about this abduction.

Call triple-0 for life threatening information about this abduction.

Originally published as Urgent search for girl taken from home

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        QLD Rail CEO ‘deeply saddened’ by train collision death

        Premium Content QLD Rail CEO ‘deeply saddened’ by train collision death

        News The Queensland Rail boss has expressed his distress after a worker died when his light-engine train crashed in central Queensland yesterday.

        Exciting new digital future coming for The Morning Bulletin

        Exciting new digital future coming for The Morning Bulletin

        News For 160 years, we’ve covered Rockhampton and Capricorn Coast regions

        Rocky gathers for Girls’ Grammar race day

        Premium Content Rocky gathers for Girls’ Grammar race day

        Racing Carnival See some of the photos from out on the field.

        Rocky gathers for Girls’ Grammar race day

        Premium Content Rocky gathers for Girls’ Grammar race day

        Racing Carnival See some of the photos from out on the field.