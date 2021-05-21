Menu
News

Urgent search for missing woman, baby

Ellen Ransley
by and Ellen Ransley
21st May 2021 7:27 AM | Updated: 7:43 AM

Queensland police are seeking urgent public assistance to find a Gold Coast woman and her one-year-old child.

Brooke Patterson-Buckton, 36, was last seen with her daughter on Wandilla Drive, Helensvale at 4pm on Thursday.

The duo’s family, as well as police, hold concerns for their safety and wellbeing due to the lack of contact from Ms Patterson-Buckton.

The pair were last seen in Biggera Waters.

The woman is described as caucasian, approximately 172cm tall with dark brown hair and hazel eyes.

The child is caucasian with blue eyes.

“Anyone who has any information in relation to the current whereabouts of Brooke is asked to contact police immediately,” Queensland Police said in a statement.

