Urgent support for Capricornia charities and community organisations

HELPING HAND: Valmay Burns and volunteers at Yeppoon's St Vincent de Paul store will reopen the doors in the near future.

HELPING HAND: Valmay Burns and volunteers at Yeppoon's St Vincent de Paul store will reopen the doors in the near future.

THE Federal Government is giving $100 million immediate support to Australian charities and community organisations to support locals in the wake of the coronavirus economic downturn and it can’t come a moment too soon for Central Queensland not for profits who have been struggling.

St Vincent de Paul Rockhampton and District executive officer Tanya Doherty said the funding would be most helpful to assist people in need.

“With our stores having been closed, our income has been dramatically reduced to assist people with a hand up. This is our main source of income to help those in need,” Ms Doherty said.

“We hope to reopen our stores in the near future in a staged approach implementing safe workplace practices, social distancing and other government requirements.

“Importantly, although our stores are still closed at the moment, we are still here to help those who require assistance.

“The government financial aide is an absolute relief and we are most grateful.

“If people are struggling and require assistance, they can phone us on 1800 846 643 and likewise, community members are still able to offer monetary donations by phoning 131 812 or via our website.”

Minister for Families and Social Services Anne Ruston said the Federal Government understood this continued to be a trying time for relief providers facing rapidly increasing demand, while dealing with challenges in maintaining the workforce and distribution lines needed to operate.

“This funding injection will enable Central Queensland organisations to streamline supply chains, increase workforce capacity and help increase local support and outreach services,” Ms Ruston said.

Federal Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry said the investment would assist locals battling the devastating impacts of the coronavirus.

“There are many people in our community doing it tough right now, which is why I am pleased the Morrison Government will deliver this much-needed funding to support emergency cash payments, food, everyday bills, transport and school supplies,” Ms Landry said.

“Many people reaching out to these services may have never needed this type of assistance before, so we need to make sure we have the right supports in place to help people through this period and bounce back stronger when it’s over.”

Ms Landry said the Commonwealth funded providers would be working with other local organisations to ensure people can access services quickly.

“I encourage local organisations to work with the Commonwealth funded providers in their area to ensure people who need support are able to get it, when and where they need it,” she said.

Contact details for funded providers can be found on the Department of Social Services’ directory at https://serviceproviders.dss.gov.au/

Across the country the Federal Government is providing an immediate $100 million to Australian charities and community organisations.

Service Providers to receive assistance in CQ

Anglicare CQ – $105,530

CQ Financial Counselling Association Inc. – CQ $22,072

Emerald and District Social Development Association CQ – $26,487

Bowen Community Council Inc – $17,881

Clermont Community Housing and Other Services – $9279

George Street Neighbourhood Centre Association – $30,901

St Vincent de Paul Society Queensland** – $772,092

The Salvation Army** – $3,363,731