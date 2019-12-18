Urgent temporary change to Mt Larcom water access

INTERIM: Mt Larcom residents will be able to access the standpipe with a credit agreement while the council policy is reviewed. Pictured: Miles standpipe. Photo: Alasdair Young / Chinchilla News

INTERIM: Mt Larcom residents will be able to access the standpipe with a credit agreement while the council policy is reviewed. Pictured: Miles standpipe. Photo: Alasdair Young / Chinchilla News

MT Larcom residents were provided with some relief this morning when councillors resolved to temporarily change a policy preventing residents from accessing standpipe water without an ABN.

Gladstone Regional Councillors voted unanimously to authorise a variation to the metered standpipe and hydrant usage policy to allow individual access with a credit agreement.

Under the 2014 policy access keys were provided to customers with an ABN and public liability insurance of at least $10 million.

On November 29 community keys to the Mount Larcom Standpipe were deactivated after they were found to be not in line with this policy.

Residents who do not have access to reticulated water could access the standpipe to purchase bulk water, usually for livestock.

The variation will be in place until the council can review the current policy. This will include public consultation during the next three months.

The reporting officer said there were council staff standing ready to extradite credit agreement applications to allow fast access to the standpipe. Councillor Kahn Goodluck pointed out there was a $50 minimum purchase of water, equivalent to about 1200 litres, required to keep an account open.

"That might be another thing we need to address," Cr Goodluck said.

Mt Larcom resident Fay Peirce attended the meeting and said she was happy with the interim solution.

"At the moment I've got to be happy with it because I don't think we'll get much more joy anyway," she said.

"It's better than what we had, it's a shame they didn't do it two weeks ago."

Resident David Harrison, who also attended the meeting, said he would like to see a long-term solution similar to the Rockhampton Regional Council where the public can access the standpipe via a prepaid card.

"I don't see the need for the ABN especially not for people only requiring it in this circumstance," Mr Harrison said.