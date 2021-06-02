Urgent virus alert for Coles in NSW

Venues at the popular holiday spot are on alert. Picture: iStock

Venues at the popular holiday spot are on alert.

NSW health authorities are racing to stop Victoria’s Covid-19 outbreak spreading across the border after a potentially infected person visited several venues, including a Coles which has had its potential exposure time extended to an hour.

NSW Health issued an urgent alert on Tuesday night, indicating the person had travelled from Victoria and stopped off at Jervis Bay, Hyams Beach, Goulburn and Vincenta on May 23 and 24.

The person travelled back to Melbourne on May 24.

They developed symptoms on May 25 but did not get tested for six days until May 31, four days after the state went into lockdown.

An alert for the Coles in Vincentia was extended to an hour. NSW Health said the person visited Coles at Vincentia Shopping Village on Sunday, May 23 between 12pm and 1pm.

They went to the Cooked Goose Cafe in Hyams Beach between 10am and 12pm on that same day and the Green Patch campground at Booderee National Park for most of Sunday, May 23. They were there overnight and left about 9am Monday, May 24.

Two venues in Goulburn were also listed as exposure sites.

On May 24 the person stropped off at the Shell Coles Express Big Merino in Goulburn between 10am and 11.30am, and Trapper’s Bakery in Goulburn between 10.30am and 11. 30am.

“NSW Health is continuing to investigate the movements of this case in and around Jervis Bay, and the list of venues is likely to be updated,” the department said.

Testing capacity in the region has been given a boost and a pop-up clinic has been established at Huskisson.

Anyone who lives in Jervis Bay, or has visited Jervis Bay since May 22, are urged to be vigilant and get tested if they develop symptoms.

Victoria’s Department of Health also listed a number of places across regional parts of the state where the infected person went after they returned.

These include BP Truckstop at Glenrowan on May 24 between 4pm and 4.30pm, BP Euroa on May 24 between 5pm-6pm and BP Truckstop Wallen on May 24 between 6.45pm and 7.15pm.

There are concerns Victoria’s snap lockdown could be extended as the number of active cases across the state grew to 63 on Tuesday.

Exposure sites grew to 351.

