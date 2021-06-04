Urgent virus alert for Kmart store

Four Mernda line train services have been added to the exposure sites list. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Andrew Henshaw

A Kmart store has been added to Victoria’s growing list of Covid-19 public exposure sites.

The Department of Health also issued health warnings for an Indian restaurant, a popular eye glasses retailer and an inner-city shopping complex on Friday afternoon, blowing out the number of locations exposed to the virus to 364.

Anyone who visited the Kmart Sanctuary Lakes in Point Cook on May 26 between 5.10pm and 6.30pm must urgently get a Covid test and quarantine for 14 days.

That same Tier 1 exposure site advice also applied to anyone who dined at Punjabi by Nature Restaurant in Point Cook on May 26 between 5.10pm-6.30pm.

Other venues listed were:

Peak hour Mernda train line services were added overnight after an infected commuter travelled on four trains.

Mernda Line, South Morang Station to Epping Station on May 24 from 4.31pm to 4.35pm;

Mernda Line, Epping Station to Reservoir Station on May 26 from 9.36am to 9.48am;

Mernda Line, Reservoir Station to Epping Station on May 25 from 9.06pm to 9.17pm;

Mernda Line, Epping Station to Reservoir Station on May 25 from 9.16am to 9.28am.

The health department said a confirmed case travelled on those trains, listing the services as tier 2 sites.

People who were on those services are required to get tested and isolate until they receive a negative result.

Masks are required to be worn on public transport. Picture: Andrew Henshaw / NCA NewsWire

It comes after the department added six bus routes in Melbourne’s north as tier 1 exposure sites on Thursday, with passengers urgently required to get tested and quarantine for 14 days regardless of the result.

The same health advice was applied to anyone who visited Joeys Scouts Carlton on May 26 between 6pm and 7.30pm and anyone who visited Elite Swimming Ascot Vale on May 25 between 5.15pm and 6pm.

Victorians have been urged to check the state government’s website for the full and frequently changing list.

The latest outbreak in Victoria has jumped to 61 cases. Picture: David Crosling / NCA NewsWire

On Thursday night, every exposure site in Anglesea, on the state’s Surf Coast, was removed after two previously reported cases were reclassified as “false positives”.

But the health department said the Brighton Beach Hotel and the Metricon display home site would remain exposure sites because they were linked to other cases.

Three new local cases of coronavirus were revealed on Thursday, taking the total number in Victoria’s outbreak to 61.

Melbourne’s lockdown has been extended for seven days until 11.59pm on June 10, with only five reasons to leave home permitted, while regional Victoria had restrictions eased overnight.

