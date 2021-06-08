Menu
Melbourne has entered a second week of a fourth strict lockdown, which is due to end on Thursday. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Wayne Taylor
News

Urgent virus alert for multiple McDonald’s

by Anthony Piovesan
8th Jun 2021 7:03 AM | Updated: 7:31 AM

Multiple Chemist Warehouse stores, McDonald’s restaurants and a popular tram route have been added to Victoria’s list of Covid-19 exposure sites.

The Department of Health issued the tier 2 public health alerts on Monday night following nine new local cases of coronavirus.

Anyone who has visited the following locations must urgently get tested for the virus and isolate until a result has been received.

  • SOUTH MELBOURNE: Chemist Warehouse 310 Clarendon Street; June 6 between 10.10am-10.20am; Tier 2
  • SOUTHBANK: IGA 151 Sturt Street Plus Liquor; June 5 between 12.45pm-1pm; Tier 2
  • MARIBYRNONG: 7 Eleven 32 Raleigh Road & Navigator Street; June 4 between 8.05pm-8.20pm; Tier 2
  • PORT MELBOURNE: United West Gate South (Southbound) 2 West Gate Freeway; June 4 between 2pm-2.30pm; Tier 2
  • YARRAVILLE: 7 Eleven Yarraville Cnr Williamstown and Somerville Roads; June 3 between 6.30am-6.50am; Tier 2
  • SOUTHBANK: Chemist Warehouse Southbank Shops 2 and 3, 153 to 159 Sturt Street; June 6 between 10am-10.10am; Tier 2
  • SOUTHBANK: Chemist Warehouse Southbank Shops 2 and 3, 153 to 159 Sturt Street; June 5 between 12.30pm-1pm; Tier 2
  • CAMPBELLFIELD: Subway Campbellfield BP Service Station, 1489 Hume Highway; June 3 between 3.35pm-4.05pm; Tier 2
  • MELBOURNE CBD: Lanzhou Beef Noodle Bar 379 Elizabeth Street; May 30 between 2.10-2.45pm; Tier 2

Police patrol Royal Arcade in central Melbourne as the city goes through its second week of lockdown. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Andrew Henshaw
  • COBURG NORTH: Pho Noodle House 1087 Sydney Road; May 30 between 4.15pm-4.45pm; Tier 2
  • GLENROY: Bardali Dine Restaurant and Bar 82 Wheatsheaf Road; May 30 between 3.45pm-4.15pm; Tier 2
  • STRATHMORE: Red Rooster Pascoe Vale 504 Pascoe Vale Road; May 30 between 3.40pm-4.10pm; Tier 2
  • FLEMINGTON: McDonald's Flemington 260 Racecourse Road; May 30 between 3pm-3.30pm; Tier 2
  • MELBOURNE CBD: Twenty & Six Espresso 594 Queensberry Street; May 30 between 2.30pm 3pm; Tier 2
  • MELBOURNE CBD: Sinjeon Food Sys Shop C2/550 Lonsdale Street; May 30 between 2.20pm-2.50pm; Tier 2
  • CAMPBELLFIELD: McDonald's Campbellfield 1603 Hume Highway; June 3 between 3.45pm-4.03pm; Tier 2
  • PTV: Metro Tram 1919 Tram to North Coburg (Collins St/Elizabeth St (stop #2) to Coburg Market/Sydney Rd (stop #33); June 3 between 3:32pm-4:10pm; Tier 2
  • MICKLEHAM: Honker Burgers Merrifield Merrifield City, Shop 14/270 Donnybrook Road; May 30 between 6:10pm-6:45pm; Tier 2

There are 310 locations in total, with Victorians have been urged to check the state government’s website for the full and frequently changing list.

Anyone who visited a tier 1 site are required to get tested immediately and quarantine for 14 days.

The Department of Health will confirm how many new local cases of coronavirus recorded in the past 24 hours later on Tuesday.

Melbourne entered a second week of a fourth strict lockdown on Monday, which is due to end at 11.59pm on Thursday.

