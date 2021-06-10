Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Residents and visitors of parts of Bendigo are being urged to monitor for symptoms. Picture: NCA NewsWire / David Crosling
Residents and visitors of parts of Bendigo are being urged to monitor for symptoms. Picture: NCA NewsWire / David Crosling
News

Urgent virus alert for Victorian town

Ellen Ransley
by and Ellen Ransley
10th Jun 2021 6:45 AM | Updated: 7:32 AM

Thousands of regional Victorians are being urged to monitor for Covid-19 symptoms after viral fragments were found in sewage in Bendigo.

Residents and recent visitors to the suburbs of California Gully, Eaglehawk, Epsom, Huntly, Jackass Flat, Maiden Gully, Marong, North Bendigo and Sailors Gully between June 3 and 7 should get tested if any Covid-19 symptoms develop.

The Victorian Department of Health said the detection of fragments of coronavirus was of “interest” as there were no confirmed cases in the area.

The health department said the detection was unexpected as there were no positive cases in the area. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Andrew Henshaw
The health department said the detection was unexpected as there were no positive cases in the area. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Andrew Henshaw

“While the unexpected detections may be due to someone who has had Covid-19 that is no longer infectious continuing to shed the virus, it may be due to an active but undiagnosed infectious case,” the health department said in a statement.

“The wastewater testing program is designed as an early warning system and a cautious approach is always taken when these detections are found.”

The health department has increased wastewater testing in the area and will continue to monitor the situation closely.

There are 83 active Covid cases in Victoria, with 68 locally acquired and 15 in hotel quarantine.

Originally published as Urgent virus alert for Victorian town

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Yeppoon drug criminal denied court appeal

        Premium Content Yeppoon drug criminal denied court appeal

        Crime He accused the police of conducting an unlawful search of his vehicle in which they found a loaded handgun, meth, cash and a phone with idrug trafficking messages.

        Letters to the ed: Do we need crocs in the Brisbane River?

        Premium Content Letters to the ed: Do we need crocs in the Brisbane River?

        Opinion Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.

        Plans for $30m development next to Strand Hotel progress

        Premium Content Plans for $30m development next to Strand Hotel progress

        News Mint Apartments is a seven-storey, 45-unit complex to be built on the site of...

        WATCH LIVE: Emmaus v TCC in Aaron Payne, Cowboys Challenge

        Premium Content WATCH LIVE: Emmaus v TCC in Aaron Payne, Cowboys Challenge

        Rugby League Qld schoolboys rugby league: Catch the two games on this website.