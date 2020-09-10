Urgent warning for CQ pet owners as parasitic infections rise

Smart Daily's new Vet columnist Dr Magdoline Awad is the chief veterinary officer at Greencross Vets. Magdoline with kelpie Blue. Picture: Toby Zerna

Smart Daily's new Vet columnist Dr Magdoline Awad is the chief veterinary officer at Greencross Vets. Magdoline with kelpie Blue. Picture: Toby Zerna

PET OWNERS across Central Queensland are urged to protect their four-legged friends against parasites as the region heads into its warmer months.

The warning comes after Greencross Vets recorded an increase in infections across winter – long before the summers months have even set in.

New data released also revealed over 40 per cent of owners were not properly treating their pets for fleas, while 60 per cent were not following appropriate tick-prevention guidance.

In light of the concerning data, both Petbarn and Greencross Vets have worked together to expose the most common parasite myths in hopes of sparing animals some unnecessary agony.

Central Queensland vets have seen an increase of parasitic infections during the winter months.

The report further revealed many owners believe their pets to only be at risk of fleas, ticks or worms during summer months – puppies and kittens also too young to contract the diseases.

Greencross Vets Chief Veterinary Officer Dr Magdoline Awad said this was unfortunately not the case.

“Throughout COVID-19, we have seen an influx of new pet owners who may not be aware of how important parasite prevention is, particularly for puppies and kittens.”

“Intestinal parasites can cause weight loss, vomiting, anaemia, blockage and if severe enough cause death pets, so it’s imperative to have an effective prevention in place.”

She also explained a common misconception was that both worms and larvae would be visible to the human eye.

READ MORE: FAMILY’S SHOCK: Innocent puppy targeted in horrific attack

READ MORE: GRAPHIC: Horror as family pet suffers backyard mauling

READ MORE: Vet’s incredible tale that spanned 40 years and the country

Greencross Vets Chief Veterinary Officer Dr Magdoline Awad is urging pet owners to ensue their furry friends all protected against parasites.

“Worms live in your pet’s intestines and your pet will most likely only have worm eggs and larvae in their faeces, which are too small for the naked human eye to see, if they’re already contaminated,” she said.

Dr Awad added with so much confusion surrounding the issue, it was important all pet owners educate themselves on the true facts.

“[We are] calling on all pet owners to make sure their pet is protected against parasites,” she said.

The number of parasites which exist have also proven historically unclear for owners when choosing a combination of the right treatments.

READ MORE: Here’s how a family pet will help your children

READ MORE: Top tips to care for your pet

Dr Awad says there is no one treatment which can protect against all types of parasites.

“We understand just how confusing parasite prevention can be, particularly when there’s not one silver bullet for treatment.”

To help combat the issue, Dr Awad revealed a new online Flea, Tick and Worm Treatment Finder tool had been developed.

The handy tool also takes into account the pet’s location to cover parasitic various nationwide.

“We hope our Finder Tool will put pet owners’ minds at ease and keep our pets happy, healthy and parasite-free!”

To access the Parasite Protection Finder for dogs, click here. For cats, visit here.

UNTRUE MYTHS ABOUT PARASITES

1. Parasites are only a risk in the summer months.

2. Pets do not have worms if they cannot be visibly seen.

3. Puppies and kittens are too young contract a parasite.

4. A pet cannot contract parasites if they live indoors or in the backyard.

5. Humans cannot contract parasites from their pets.

6. One single product can protect my pet from all parasites.

7. Cats can be given medication which is meant for a dog (and vice versa).