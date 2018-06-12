Urinator caught with pants down tells police to 'prove it'

He was caught in the car park of the Fiveways Hotel.

TELLING police to "prove it" after officers caught him urinating in a pub car park was probably not the wisest decision one Toowoomba man made.

The city's Magistrates Court yesterday heard how Brian John Stubbs was caught relieving himself just metres from a toilet outside the Fiveways Hotel last month, and how he promptly denied any involvement to police, despite being caught red-handed.

Police prosecutor Shelby Larcombe told the court how Stubbs was spotted in the act by patrolling officers who pulled into the pub car park.

Stubbs told police to "prove it" was him after he was found leaning against the wall with a wet patch "about waist high" and a puddle that smelled like urine.

Stubbs pleaded guilty to the charge of public urination, describing it as a "stupid decision" when fronting Magistrate Damien Carroll yesterday.

He also pleaded guilty to one other charge of obstructing police in relation to being taken into custody where Ms Larcombe said he was "belligerent".

That charge came after Stubbs refused to change out of his clothes in the Toowoomba watchhouse and taunted police with his underwear.

"If you want them come and get them," he told an officer before waving them in his face.

Stubbs also threw his trousers in the direction of the officer before being put down and handcuffed.

Magistrate Damien Carroll recorded the convictions against Stubbs and fined him $800.