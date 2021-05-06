Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Health

US announces support for Covid-19 vaccine patent waiver

6th May 2021 6:01 AM

 

US President Joe Biden's administration on Wednesday announced its support for a global waiver on patent protections for Covid-19 vaccines, and will negotiate the terms at the WTO. While intellectual property rights for businesses are important, Washington "supports the waiver of those protections for COVID-19 vaccines," US Trade Representative Katherine Tai said in a statement.

"This is a global health crisis, and the extraordinary circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic call for extraordinary measures," she added. hs/cs

Originally published as US announces support for Covid-19 vaccine patent waiver

More Stories

coronavirus covid-19 health usa vaccine patent waver

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CQ businesses share in $53m contracts at Shoalwater Bay

        Premium Content CQ businesses share in $53m contracts at Shoalwater Bay

        Politics The works will include training and medical facilities, communications infrastructure and waste management.

        OPINION: It’s a national crisis and the law must change

        Premium Content OPINION: It’s a national crisis and the law must change

        Opinion Letters to the editor, Harry’s View and Facebook comments.

        Woman, 20, in act of DV against her Child Safety lover

        Premium Content Woman, 20, in act of DV against her Child Safety lover

        Crime Questions have been raised surrounding a young woman’s relationship with a former...

        Droughtmaster ‘family’ catch up in Beef Australia ring

        Premium Content Droughtmaster ‘family’ catch up in Beef Australia ring

        News VIDEO: “No matter which one of us goes home with the ribbon, it’s a win for all the...