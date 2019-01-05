Blow up over fake Australian accent

IF YOU thought the Honey Badger was infuriating, just wait until you see Bri Barnes - a contestant on the upcoming US season of The Bachelor who has the weirdest game plan ever.

In a desperate attempt to woo the show's dashing main man Colton Underwood, the 24-year-old model decided she would show off her alleged "true blue" colours by pulling out the dodgiest Aussie accent ever committed to camera.

"You've got a nice accent. Where are you from?" former American footballer Colton asks upon meeting the fake Aussie.

"Um, the accent, it's Australian," she lies.

"I was hoping that you're kind of a sucker for accents."

Clearly impressed, Colton said he "loves" her accent before she walks towards the mansion.

However, Bri is later admits her dastardly crime against the land down under in a frank on-camera admission.

"I'm not really Australian but you have to do what you can to stand out," she said.

The internet has gone into meltdown mode after the show shared a clip of the embarrassing encounter.

Incredibly, some of the thousands of people commenting on the brazen stunt were impressed by her antipodean twang.

However, some were less impressed...

And, of course it was only a matter of hours until somebody made a fantastic parody of the shameless debacle.

And, some speculated that it would only be a matter of time until the game plan is exposed.

Season 23 of the long-running reality show kicks off soon, but some fans are fuming over its star man.

The former footy star first appeared on Season 14 of America's The Bachelorette, where he competed for Becca Kufrin's heart and notably revealed to her that he is still a virgin.

He got eliminated in fourth place and went on to appear on Season 5 of The Bachelor in Paradise, striking up a short-lived romance with contestant Tia Booth (who is also Kufrin's close friend) before calling it quits and promptly exiting the show.

The choice for this year’s Bachelor wasn’t popular with some fans. Picture: Twitter

Now, fresh off the spin-off and his breakup with Booth, he's been handed one of the most highly coveted spots on reality television and says he's finally ready to "find a wife".

"One thing I took pride in on both seasons was being true to who I am," he said on Good Morning America. "It took all of that to get to where I'm at now and know who I am as a person and know what I want in a life partner."

When asked if he's finally ready to settle down with one woman, he replied: "Absolutely. That's what I'm looking forward to the most, is being engaged and getting married shortly after that."