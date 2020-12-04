US ‘disgusted’ by unforgivable act

There are some lines you don’t cross on the sporting field as a high school football senior has found with America blowing up over the incident.

A Texas high school football star has captured the attention of America but all for the wrong reasons.

In a match between Edinburg High School and Pharr-San Juan-Alamo, Edinburg's senior defensive lineman Emmanuel Duron ran onto the field and put a massive hit on a referee.

The official had just announced that Duron had been disqualified from the game when the incident occurred.

Duron was the district defensive player of the year, and doubles as the team's kicker and punter as well as finding success in wrestling.

The Monitor of McAllen reported the referee had to be assessed in an ambulance for concussion symptoms after the monster hit.

Duron had to be restrained by coaches and teammates and was ultimately escorted from the field by police.

Ultimately the incident didn't stop Edinburg sealing a 35-21 win to make the playoffs.

It is unclear whether the player will face any criminal charges for the incident.

But social media erupted over the incident.

Wow just wow. This is from a HIGH SCHOOL football game?! I’m disgusted. pic.twitter.com/C55f9VuvHo — Jamie Apody (@JamieApody) December 4, 2020

Disgusting and disturbing are words that come to mind with what happened during a Texas high school football game Thursday night, which resulted in a ref being evaluated for concussion & player escorted out of stadium by police, per @aldotcom #alprepshttps://t.co/aeqSgRF4SH — Mark Heim (@Mark_Heim) December 4, 2020

I have never seen anything like this happen while covering high school or professional sports in 20 years. wow! https://t.co/SF8xqMCWa1 — Jose Carlos Fajardo (@jcfphotog) December 4, 2020

Emmanuel Duron, a defensive tackle at Edinburg High School in Texas, tackled a referee after being disqualified from the game.



Absolutely unacceptable. pic.twitter.com/VSBaJWPPhn — Stephen Sanchez (@SSanchezTV) December 4, 2020

On top having an all-area caliber season on the defensive line for Edinburg High, Duron was positioned to compete for a state wrestling title too



Hard to see that happening now #RGVFootball #txhsfb — Andrew McCulloch (@ByAndyMcCulloch) December 4, 2020

He's a senior, so he's already done with high school football. — Ron Clements (@Ron_Clements) December 4, 2020

Brownsville News' Andrew McCulloch called it a "really ugly moment" while also sharing what Duron had seemingly given up in the moment of madness.

"On top having an all-area caliber season on the defensive line for Edinburg High, Duron was positioned to compete for a state wrestling title too. Hard to see that happening now," he wrote on Twitter.

Originally published as US 'disgusted' by unforgivable act